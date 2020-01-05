Kyle Rudolph’s TD Reception Propels Vikings to Stunning OT Win [WATCH]

It’s becoming a January tradition – the New Orleans Saints losing in heartwrenching fashion in the NFL Playoffs.

On Sunday, it was more of the same, as the Minnesota Vikings stunned the No. 3-seeded Saints in the Wild Card Round, taking them down in dramatic fashion in overtime.

The Vikings received the ball to open the OT period and drove down the field for the game-winning score.

Facing a critical third and goal at the four-yard line, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered a pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph who secured the ball in the back of the end zone for the game-winner.

The Vikings now advance to the divisional round, where they will meet the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next Saturday.

The Saints now add yet another heartbreak to their recent postseason history. Last year, New Orleans infamously did not get a key pass interference call late in regulation and wound up falling to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship game. In 2018, the Saints were on the wrong end of the “Minneapolis Miracle,” losing on a last-second, walk-off touchdown in the divisional round to the Vikings.