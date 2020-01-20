Lakers & Sixers Interested in Trading for Former All-Star Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams interested in trading for point guard Derrick Rose, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The Lakers have been particularly interested in adding another point guard as they look towards the playoffs. Haynes also lists the Lakers’ L.A. rivals as another team interested in acquiring Rose.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Clippers have checked in on Rose as well, but it was more of a common exploratory talk, sources said. The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.

Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control being. He has one more year at $7.6 million remaining on his contract.

Anthony Davis Admitted That Frank Vogel Has No Problem Getting on the Lakers Stars

The Lakers may have a star-studded roster, but Anthony Davis recently noted that head coach Frank Vogel has no problem getting on his star players. Davis and LeBron James are fair game when it comes to constructive criticism.

“He got on all of us — me, LeBron, everyone. A lot of coaches don’t get on their superstars, but he does,” Davis told ESPN. “What’s impressed me the most is that even when we win, he holds us accountable. When a team sees a coach getting on LeBron or me, the other guys respect him more and know they’ll be held accountable too.”

The Sixers Are Looking to Rebound After a Slow Start to the NBA Season

After a heartbreaking exit in last season’s playoffs, the expectations for the Sixers were high during the preseason but the team got off to a slow start. The Sixers are looking to rebound after failing to meet the lofty expectations at the start of the season.

Acquiring a player like Rose would give Ben Simmons a bit more help in the backcourt. The Sixers are continuing to push through with Joel Embiid sidelined with a hand injury. The Sixers have no shortage of talent on the roster but the challenge for Philly head coach Brett Brown is getting all the pieces to work together. Embiid has had his ups and downs but the Sixers coach believes he is on the right track to greatness.

“His life went on speed dial — somebody gives him $100 million, he’s an NBA All-Star, on billboards across America and on TV whenever he wants,” Brown told Philadelphia Magazine. “And how do you handle that? Nobody lived in his shoes. In the middle of all that, there was the death of his brother.”