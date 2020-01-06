Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Reveals Motivation Behind New Look

Alex Caruso has a new lucky charm on his side.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard and fan-favorite came out for his team’s contest against the Pistons sporting a new look on Sunday night that featured a headband.

Caruso collected 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Lakers 106-99 win in 24 minutes off the bench and hinted that the headband look may become the new norm. He also shared who deserved the credit for him taking the leap to his new style.

“My new stylist JaVale McGee has been helping me out,” Caruso told Ryan Ward of Clutchpoints. “We just decided yesterday at practice after goofing around and just stuck w it today. Played good with it tonight, so I guess we’re going to stay with it for now. Not a one-time thing. We’re going to stay with it.”

Alex Caruso on headband: "My new stylist JaVale McGee has been helping me out. We just decided yesterday at practice after goofing around & just stuck w it today. Played good w it tonight, so I guess we're going to stay w it for now. Not a 1-time thing. We're going to stay w it." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 6, 2020

JaVale McGee Had a Vision for Alex Caruso

McGee was proud to see his style-disciple thriving sporting his new look, also revealing that the “Bald Mamba” got a haircut before the game.

“I just had a vision. When I saw that vision of what he could be visually, I made it happen,” McGee said. “I also told him to get the haircut. Haircut, headband — what happened. He went out there and flew like the eagle he is.”

🎥 JaVale talks about how he was the architect behind Caruso's makeover and how he & Dwight were able to efficiently protect the rim. pic.twitter.com/H4NXgE0Mqy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2020

Pictures emerged this week from Lakers practice where it looked like Caruso was trying to empty his locker of extra accessories, sporting a headband as well as an arm and leg sleeve. It looks like only the headband found traction, but maybe he keeps adding to the collection to see what sticks.

Alex Caruso changing up his look at practice 👀 (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/xLUwiE1bQg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2020

In reality, if he keeps pulling off highlight reel dunks like he did against the Pistons, nobody in the building will care what he’s wearing — even if he wanted to add a cape to his arsenal as he flies through that air.

Lakers Rack up 20 Blocks in Victory

The Lakers were incredible on the defensive side of the ball against the Pistons, racking up 20 blocks — just one short of the franchise record. Defensive player of the year contender Anthony Davis notched eight blocks, while JaVale McGee (six blocks) and Dwight Howard (five) did their parts as well.

“I feel like for the other team, it’s a low esteem [feeling], you know what I’m saying? It depletes their whole energy,” McGee said. “It’s just like, ‘Damn, we can’t go to the rim. Let’s start shooting contested 3s instead.’ … So it’s definitely great.”

Anthony Davis' 8 blocks are the most by a Lakers player since Shaq in 2003 (9) ✋ pic.twitter.com/IoR2KksvXD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 6, 2020

“We’re a hard-nosed team,” McGee added. “We dunk everything. We don’t let things come to the rim. We block shots. That’s what we do.”

The high-level of rim protection is something that LeBron James values, knowing it makes his job that much easier.

“I mean, I think it’s just an unbelievable feat. A remarkable feat. Dwight, JaVale and AD, they just make it easy on us,” LeBron James told reporters after the game. “To know that you have that safety net behind you … it’s a heck of a luxury.”

Lakers Reaction: Bigs Throw Block Party Against PistonsSubscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-01-06T10:39:35.000Z

According to research by the Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN, the Lakers blocked 25.6% of the Pistons shot attempts (20 of 78), making it the highest percentage of blocked shots in a game since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74.

“Obviously it was a huge factor in the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “Our three big guys just played exceptional basketball. I think we as a group were not happy with giving up 68 points in the paint against the Pelicans. That was sort of the theme of our film session yesterday, and those guys took a lot of pride in protecting our rim tonight. Twenty blocks, that’s pretty special. Those guys did a great job.”

