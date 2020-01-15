Lakers’ Danny Green & KCP Address Kyle Kuzma Trade Rumors

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers finally becoming a winner, they have still popped up in a number of trade rumors. They are reportedly looking for more ball-handling help and Kyle Kuzma could be the best trade piece they have. Rumors have been getting stronger as the trade deadline gets nearer, but Kuzma’s teammates still have his back.

Danny Green appeared on Inside the Green Room on Tuesday and had a chance to speak about the rumors.

“It’s just rumors and whatever team you’re on, you consider them family,” Green said. “And we’re here now, this is what we focus on. We want [Kuzma] here. Obviously, that’s not always our decision. But you know, he’s a great player. Great young talent. Regardless of what happens, he’s always going to be a… brother of ours, but he’s here now. We want him here.”

Trades are very commonplace in the NBA. The Lakers wouldn’t be where they are right now without trades. Kuzma is a valuable young player with a lot of upside, but the team won’t hesitate to send him away if they can get something better in return.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Chimes In

Green appeared on the show with fellow Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been the subject of trade rumors a number of times since he joined the team. He had some words of advice for Kuzma.

“No one has discussed it,” Cladwell-Pope said. “It’s all about just being in the moment with the team, our brothers… and just playing, trying to win. I really don’t even think [Kuzma’s] bothered by it… [because] he don’t show it… My advice to him… we all been through [trade rumors] last year, so don’t let it get to you, you already know your worth.”

It’s clear the Kuzma is a valued member of this team, but they all understand that business is business. While he has played very well at times, he hasn’t shown the consistency that the Lakers were hoping when they decided to fight to keep him during the Anthony Davis trade.

Kuzma Isn’t Letting Rumors Bother Him

Even though Kuzma has been bombarded with rumors on an almost daily basis, he’s not letting it affect his play. With Davis’ recent absence, he’s played very well, which only helps his chances to stay with the team. He was asked on Saturday about the rumors and didn’t seem too fazed by them.

“Nah. That’s for y’all to talk about, I don’t really care,” Kuzma told reporters, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I’ve been through it multiple times, and obviously you see it, but it doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Kuzma was with the team during their lowest of lows and trade rumors are nothing new to him. All he can do is keep up the impressive play with Davis out and it’s going to be hard for the Lakers to let him go. It’s true that the team needs ball-handling help heading into the second half of the season, but Kuzma could prove too valuable for the team to let go. The Lakers are firing on all cylinders and lead the Western Conference. If ain’t broke, there’s no need to fix it.

