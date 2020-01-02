Lakers Veteran Snaps Back at Troll on Twitter

In the age of social media, it’s easier than ever for fans sitting on their couches at home to voice their opinion that they think they can hang on an NBA court.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley has long been a target of this by fans mostly for not looking like the prototypical NBA player. During an exchange in 2018, Celtics Center Enes Kanter once said Dudley had a “retirement body,” which sums it up pretty well.

In a back-and-forth on Twitter last season, Enes Kanter said to Jared Dudley, “Get on the treadmill before you talk bro. You got the retirement body.” https://t.co/LoYXJez9s4 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 25, 2018

For what it’s worth, Dudley assured in a recent that he is in shape, tipping the scale at 235 with 9% body fat.

But despite that, Dudley, 34, has been able to find a solid role in the NBA since being drafted in 2007 with eight different teams, gaining a reputation as a great teammate and a locker room glue-guy.

The outspoken forward took to Twitter to point out some of his accomplishments when he was recently called out by a user who said: “I want Jared Dudley role on the lakers.”

“Go be ACC player of the year in college, get drafted 1st rd, play 13 years in the league, shoot 40% from 3 for your career, be we’ll respected by your peers and you might have a chance young fella,” Dudley wrote.

Go be ACC player of the year in college, get drafted 1st rd, play 13 years in the league, shoot 40% from 3 for your career, be we’ll respected by your peers and you might have a chance young fella https://t.co/QKRloBmiJR — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 1, 2020

It’s not the first time Dudley has snapped back at a fan on Twitter, and it won’t be the last. While he was with the Wizards in 2016, Dudley challenged a fan to a 3-point shooting contest.

I'll play you for 5k! Your ball I'll spot you 5pts. If you have a girl bring her so she can see you get embarrassed https://t.co/K3t9tWoQVy — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 13, 2016

Jared Dudley One of NBA’s Savviest Twitter Users

Dudley recently broke down his usage of social media and how he uses it to interact with fans and get his message out. As he points out, all of his tweets are usually in good fun and are meant to be conversation starters on important topics. Here an excerpt of what he told Bill Oram of The Athletic:

When Twitter started getting big, teams would say, “Hey, watch what you say on Twitter,” and people might be like, “Jared!” Even though I’m vocal I’m politically correct. I know what the boundary is. And for one, you don’t want a team to not want to sign you because of what you say. So if you look at what I say on Twitter, I’m never cursing. I’m never degrading or calling people names or stuff like that. A lot of my stuff has to do with, let’s talk about both sides. Trump, NBA, David Stern, NFL, drugs, black, white, race and so it’s never me putting someone down. It’s only me voicing my opinion and after that it’s usually a good discussion

Jared Dudley Embracing Bench Role With Lakers

Dudley played a pretty big role for the Nets last year, starting 25 games, including a pair in the postseason agains Philadelphia. He played more than 20 minutes per game while in Brooklyn.

He’s seen a reduced role on the Lakers, averaging less than eight minutes per game and 1.5 points. However, he has made his impact known as a key veteran presence and earned the respect of his teammates when he stepped up in a scuffle against the Magic that involved Dwight Howard. He was ejected for a chest bumping/yelling match with Wes Iwundu.

“Duds’ will do whatever. He told you guys at media day his job is to come in here if somebody goes crazy, do something crazy to me or AD [Anthony Davis] or whoever on the team, he’s going to be the muscle,” LeBron James said.

READ NEXT: Top Coaching Candidate Turns Down Browns Interview