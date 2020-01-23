Lakers LeBron James and Bronny James on New York Knicks?

The Western Conference-leading, Los Angeles Lakers were in New York City to take on the New York Knicks. They would get their 35th victory of the season as they beat the Knicks 100-92 at the World Most Famous Area ‘Mason Square Garden.’ After the game, LeBron James was asked if the Knicks were to draft his son would he consider donning a Knicks uniform. James would laugh off the question by the Knicks’ reporter.

A reporter asked Bron about the Knicks potentially drafting Bronny. Bron was more concerned about his next school project: “My son in the ninth grade, man." (via @sny_knicks)⁰pic.twitter.com/m9KpJhN2vU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2020

“Man my son in the 9th grade. Trying to worry about what project he gotta turn in tomorrow. That’s what we worried about right now and that’s the most important school, home, and being the best big better that he can be,” said James.

The King would finish the game against the Knicks with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James would so reveal that Madison Square Garden is probably his favorite arena to play in as a visitor.

“Favorite arena to play in as a visitor coming here understanding the history of the Mecca of Basketball. Be here in the brought light being here in ‘The Garden’ it’s my favorite place to come play. So, absolutely special,” said James.

