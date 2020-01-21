Lakers’ LeBron James Rips Fan Who Threw Trash at His Son During Game

Thanks to his status as the son of one of the greatest basketball in NBA history, Bronny James gets a lot of attention despite being 15-years old and in high school. He recently was in the headlines because a fan decided to throw a piece of trash at him while he was inbounding the ball on the sideline during a game. The referee caught the action, stopped the game and security escorted the fan out.

Someone threw a piece of trash at Bronny James when he was trying to inbound the ball. Security removed the disgruntled fanpic.twitter.com/3SO8CQGmIo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 20, 2020

Bronny’s father, Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James, was not happy about what the fan did and voiced his frustration on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1219398135698554882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1219398135698554882&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redditmedia.com%2Fmediaembed%2Ferlmbi%3Fresponsive%3Dtrue%26is_nightmode%3Dfalse

It appears that the fan is quite young, but it’s unclear how old he is exactly. Kids do questionable things for attention and messing with the fan of a superstar is bound to get a lot of it.

LeBron Sounds off About Incident

LeBron was at the game but missed the incident happen. If he had seen it, he probably would’ve gotten involved. He had a chance to talk about it after Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

“It’s just disrespectful,” James said, via Tania Ganguli. “It was a little kid, too. I don’t know how old that little kid was. I don’t know if he learned that on his own, or he learned that at home, whatever the case may be, but it’s just disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is… I’d like to see him try that while I’m paying attention.”

LeBron is very involved with his son, so it’s probably not easy for him to see Bronny get disrespected. Luckily, the 15-year old phenom is built differently, according to his father.

LeBron heard later about someone throwing something at his son during today’s Sierra Canyon game. He was not pleased but said Bronny is good at handling a lot that comes his way. pic.twitter.com/C6l3c2bujl — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 21, 2020

LeBron Praises His Son for ‘Cool’ Demeanor

LeBron is probably a lot more upset about the trash incident than his son is. He praised Bronny for how he’s been able to handle the spotlight.

“He’s a cool, calm — he’s better than his mom and dad, let’s just say that,” LeBron said. “He is. He’s better than his mom and dad for some of the things that he kind of lets off his shoulder. Well, I guess he’s taking after me because I let a lot of s*** go too.

“He’s a great kid, and most importantly he just loves being around his teammates, being a great kid, being a model citizen in the community, and playing the game that he loves to play, being a big brother to his brother and sister.”

There’s little doubt that Bronny is going to be highly sought after by colleges and eventually the NBA. The spotlight isn’t going anywhere and thanks to the fact his dad is already a very polarizing athlete, he’ll probably have to deal with a lot of adversity. Fortunately, it seems like Bronny is equipped for the drama that’s coming his way.

LeBron lamented the fact that both his team and his son’s lost their games on Monday.

“The only bad thing about today is I took two Ls,” LeBron said on Monday. “The James gang took two Ls today, but there’s always better days.”

