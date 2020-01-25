Lakers’ LeBron James Powder Incident in Brooklyn was Sabotage, Says NBA Analyst

Before the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday, Lakers’ forward LeBron James was attempting to go through his usual pre-game routine. There was only one problem, his patient powder to throw in the air right before tipoff was nowhere to be found. And of course, like anything else that has The King’s name attached to social media, took notice of it.
During TNT’s broadcast of the game, NBA analyst Chris Webber said, “How about this LeBron [James] is saying wait a minute, y’all trying to stop my pre-game routine. Where is the powder you know what I do, I got to get myself hype and the crowd hype. I wonder if that is a little home team gamesmanship.”
Kenny Smith Took it a Step Further and Said it was a Sabotage Attempt by Nets
On Friday afternoon, TMZ Sports caught up with TNT’s Kenny Smith and asked him about the Thursday’s viral moment featuring The King upset that there was no powder for his pregame routine. Smith revealed it was a blatant case of an attempt of sabotage.
Kyrie Irving on LeBron James
After the Nets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at home, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was about his relationship with The King. Uncle Drew stated that their relationship goes beyond the basketball court.
“We do have [a] history. I think that the magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor,” Irving said, via ESPN. “I’m just appreciative. I’ve learned so much from that guy. To see what he’s doing at this age and this many years in the league, he’s consistent, and that’s a great player right there.”
The King and Uncle Drew played three seasons together until Irving requested a trade and then eventually being shipped to Boston on May 22, 2019.
LeBron James on Making 2020 All-Star Team
After the 128-113 win over the Nets, LeBron James was asked about being named a captain for the game, and Frank Vogel being named the coach for this year’s team.
“When you have something like this, the byproduct, we should all be proud of it,” James said. “Laker faithful should be proud to have two All-Stars in the game, another guy in the dunk contest on Saturday and the coaching staff coaching the game on Sunday. So it’s pretty, pretty, pretty cool.”