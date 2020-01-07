Lakers’ LeBron James Gives Seahawks’ DK Metcalf a Major Compliment

Plenty of people took notice of Seahawks’ rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s breakout performance against the Eagles, including LeBron James. The Lakers star took to Instagram to pay homage to Metcalf by tagging him in one of his Stories.

“Congrats young [king emoji]. Too fast, too strong @dkm14,” James noted on an Instagram Story.

Metcalf reposted James’ message with a brief caption in his own Instagram Story.

“All love bro,” Metcalf told James on Instagram.

Metcalf Had 7 Receptions for 160 Yards & a TD vs. Eagles

Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks win over the Eagles. The timing of Metcalf’s receptions were just as big as his stats.

Metcalf made the game-sealing catch on a deep pass from Russell Wilson to send the Seahawks onto the Divisional Round. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Metcalf has not performed like a rookie since he arrived.

“He’s always picked things up,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s never stumbled or staggered his way through it. He’s been a great learner and he’s been a great worker. He takes his work very seriously. He practices really seriously. He stays late all the time. He’s always working on his things – on his technique, on his principles,” Carroll said. “That was a huge game obviously, but he’s been playing good football all year.”

LeBron Loves Football & Is a Major Cowboys Fan

James’ praise of Metcalf is a big deal given the NBA great’s deep-rooted love for the Cowboys. James played football in high school and some believe he would be playing in the NFL if he did not choose to play basketball.

Former Packers safety Mark Murphy was the defensive coordinator at James’ high school St. Vincent-St Mary when he played football. Murphy ranked James as one of the greatest receivers he saw play, including in the NFL.

“I’ve been around a lot of great receivers,” Murphy told ESPN in 2010 . “I tell people that I rate my top receivers — coaching, playing or watching — as James Lofton, Jerry Rice, Steve Largent and LeBron James.”

Metcalf Admits He Has a Chip on His Shoulder for Falling to the 2nd Round in the NFL Draft

Metcalf somehow fell to the second round in the 2019 NFL draft, much to the delight of the Seahawks. The Seahawks receiver calls his draft-day fall the “best thing that happened to me.”

“It’s great. I think falling to the second round was the best thing that happened to me because I’ve got the chip on my shoulder every time I play,” Metcalf said, per Pro Football Talk.

Another Seahawks player familiar with sliding in the draft is Wilson, who loves that Metcalf plays with a chip on his shoulder. Wilson noted after the Seahawks playoff win that the two have been working together since the offseason.

“DK was special tonight, and he’s been special all year,” Wilson noted, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s one of the best rookies that’s come out. He’s got a nice little chip on his shoulder, too – I’m glad he’s on our team, that’s for sure, and he’s on our team for a long time. I think the great thing about him, though, is that he’s always been professional from day one. Nothing happens by accident.”