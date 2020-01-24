Steph Curry Has Major Prediction for the Lakers’ Season

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are both on the complete opposite ends of where they were last season. The Warriors were sitting at the top of the Western Conference on their way to another finals appearance while the Lakers had little prospects and ended the season in disaster. Now the roles have completely reversed as the Warriors are an injury-ridden mess and Los Angeles looks close to unstoppable.

The only team with a better record is the Milwaukee Bucks. Steph Curry was recently the All the Smoke show with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and he had a bold prediction for the Bucks and Lakers.

“If I was betting right now… maybe the Lakers and Milwaukee,” Curry said when asked who he had making the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry on who he has winning the Finals: pic.twitter.com/U1JdSYaU0v — TheLakersReview (@TheLakersReview) January 23, 2020

Considering the Lakers have to get through the Clippers, it’s a pretty big prediction by the two-time NBA MVP. Thanks to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers do look like strong contenders for the championship.

Curry Admits He Wanted to Get Drafted by the Knicks

Not only did Curry make a big prediction for the Lakers, he also had a rather big admission.

“Thinking back, I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” Curry said.

“At the draft–in the green room — like, ‘Oh, get to the eight spot and New York can get me.’

“And then I got the call from [former Warriors general manager] Larry Riley, like ‘We’re going to pick you in the seventh spot.’”

The course of NBA history would’ve been massively different if Curry had fallen to New York. He helped lead the Warriors to three NBA championships while the Knicks haven’t even smelled the finals in years. New York selected Jordan Hill the pick after Curry was taken and while he put together a respectable NBA career, he had nowhere near the impact that Curry has had.

The Knicks have been desperate about trying to turn the franchise around, but they just can’t seem to get it right. They tried adding Phil Jackson in the front office and had players like Amar’e Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony, but they never materialized into a true contender. If they were able to get Curry, their fortunes may have changed significantly.

Welp. Today is ruined for @WorldWideWob, as Steph Curry explicitly told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on “All the Smoke” that he wanted to get drafted by the Knicks: “I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York.” pic.twitter.com/ZJTubztTSR — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 23, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Need to Overcome the Clippers

Now, Curry thinks the Lakers are getting to the NBA Finals, but they’re going to need to prove they can beat the Clippers first. Though the Lakers have a much better record to start the season, the Clippers clearly don’t care much about regular-season wins and aren’t working Kawhi Leonard very hard.

LeBron James’ squad has lost both matchups to the Clippers this season. With another matchup coming on Tuesday, the Lakers have a lot to prove. As of now, they are pretty healthy and both LeBron and Anthony Davis should play. They’re likely to get everything the Clippers have to offer, so a win won’t come easily. Going down 0-3 to the Clippers would be disastrous for the Lakers. Tuesday is a must-win game for them.

READ NEXT: Clippers Star Admits Los Angeles Is ‘Laker Town’

