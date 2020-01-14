Analyst Slights Lamar Jackson in Comparison to Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson just finished off an incredible season for the Baltimore Ravens never mind his collapse in the playoffs, and even in spite of that, some haven’t taken to the notion that he is the best quarterback in the league.

Never afraid to share his opinion, Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports hopped on Twitter at the conclusion of the weekend, which saw the Ravens eliminated following a frustrating performance and saw the Kansas City Chiefs move on following a great day from Patrick Mahomes and provided his take.

As Sharpe said, even though Jackson had a great 2019 season and looks poised to take home the MVP award that he earned, he’s still taking Mahomes over Jackson as the best quarterback in football.

Lamar Jackson will win the MVP, deservedly so for his outstanding season, but I’m not taking another qb ahead of Patrick Mahomeboy. He’s the best QB in football. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2020

Mahomes has certainly been great early in his career, and so has Jackson. The duo has similar styles, so it’s hard to say which is truly the best at this point in time.

Analyst: Ravens Helped Lamar Jackson Lose

CBS Sports personality Damon Amendolara wasn’t interested in blaming Jackson alone for the Baltimore loss, explaining specifically why people should get off the case of Jackson for his struggles. As he reminded, football remains a team game.

“His receivers dropped passes. His defense allowed nearly 200 yards on the ground to Derrick Henry. It was a team that with the Titans, kind of are on a magic carpet ride right now and the Ravens saving one of the worst performances of the season for that game,” Amendolara said.

As a result, Amendolara sees it foolish to think Jackson will never be able to win on the biggest of stages.

“Saying Lamar Jackson will never win in the playoffs is stupid. So stupid. We have no idea what he’s going to be,” he said. “And I’ll tell you this, if you gave a head coach like John Harbaugh a record like 14-2 every year and a first round bye or home field advantage, he’d take whatever quarterback is doing that every single day. Lamar Jackson was incredible this year. To take all that away because he had a bad day against the Titans is so short sighted. He had a bad day. The whole team had a really bad day.”

Jackson struggled against the Ravens himself, but the analysts are right. To brandish him as a failure for a pair of playoff exits early in his career is premature. That’s especially true considering the role Jackson has played thus far in Baltimore’s overall success.

There may be disappointment after plenty of Ravens frustration to finish 2019, but calling Jackson a failure forever doesn’t seem like a smart approach.

Credit Sharpe for not going there even after an emotional defeat in the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Though the duo did not meet up in the 2020 playoffs and haven’t dueled there as of yet, it will not be a stretch to see them battle into the next decade as the next “it” rivalry at quarterback in the NFL. Mahomes, just a few years into his career, has burst on the scene with an MVP award, All-Pro honors and has been to a pair of Pro Bowls. Jackson is set to do the same after his work this season.

Head to head, the Chiefs have beaten the Ravens two straight games dating back to 2018. Jackson hasn’t yet managed to get over the hump with a win against his biggest rival. Until he does, it’s fair for some to keep him behind Mahomes in terms of the best in the NFL.

Stay tuned in the future, of course, to see where the argument goes in the coming years. For now, one of the league’s great tight ends thinks Mahomes has a leg up.

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Offers Harsh Take on Ravens Playoff Loss