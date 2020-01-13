New Lions Defensive Coordinator Corey Undlin Mic’d Up [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have a brand new defensive coordinator in Corey Undlin, and most folks probably don’t know a whole lot about what type of coach he is.

To get a better idea of that, it’s a wise idea to get a look at the whole person, and to do that, a perfect start is to find out what kind of a leader Undlin is close up. Fortunately, the former defensive backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles was mic’d up during camp last year, allowing everyone to get a look at the type of leader

Here’s a look at the video:

Cory Undlin Mic'd Up at Minicamp 'You Knocked Me Out of the Visor Game' | Eagles AudibleListen in to Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin during a recent practice, including his conversation about visors with head coach Doug Pederson. #FlyEaglesFly #NFL #Eagles Subscribe to the Philadelphia Eagles YT Channel: https://goo.gl/HvxqvK For more Eagles videos: goo.gl/tGJs4J For more Eagles action: http://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philadelphiaeagles Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eagles Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philadelphiaeagles/ Get the App: https://apple.co/1LwcWGD 2019-07-18T17:01:45.000Z

On the surface, Undlin looks like an energetic guy who is a quality teacher who connects with his defenders well. Perhaps the best part of how he instructs is how Undlin is demanding, yet seems to be understanding as well. That is summed up in an exchange with a defensive back running a drill.

“Do it all over. You get out of it what you put in,” he said, stopping the player mid-backpedal.

That sums up the attitude Undlin will have to bring to the Lions in 2020.

Corey Undlin Biography

Undlin broke into the league in 2004 with the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant, which is likely how he got to know Matt Patricia and the other members of the staff. He joined the Cleveland Browns as an assistant coach from 2005-2008, coaching in a few roles there including assistant special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

From there, Undlin spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2009-2011 as a defensive assistant and a defensive backs coach. He moved on to the Denver Broncos as a defensive quality control coach and defensive backs coach until 2014. After that, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as defensive backs coach, a post he held through the end of 2019.

Undlin’s only coordinating experience came at little-known California Lutheran in 2000-2001 just before he made the jump to Fresno State as a graduate assistant.

Over the years, Undlin has worked with a number of solid defensive backs in the NFL, which should give hope to the fact that he could do a solid job with those same players in Detroit.

Matt Patricia’s Experience With Corey Undlin

Obviously, for any position coach to get a major gig like this, the head coach would have to have a great relationship with him. That seems to be the case here with Undlin as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out. Patricia and Undlin had history together dating back to 2004 when they each worked with New England, and Patricia has referred to Undlin by name before when breaking down the Eagles.

I remember Patricia referencing Undlin back at the Super Bowl. Here he is in September, before Lions-Eagles: "I know a lot of the guys on that staff. Guys that I’ve etiher coached with before, been around before, just I know how well they are coached and how hard they work. " https://t.co/iW25WbBvTo — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 13, 2020

More Patricia on Undlin & the Eagles' secondary b4 Lions-Eagles. "I think those guys are just trying to understand the techniques that they’re teaching. Cory Undlin, who actually coaches the secondary, is a good friend of mine and I know he’s got those guys working really hard." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 13, 2020

Obviously, many folks will see this as some sort of nepotism, but it was obvious that whomever was going to coach the Detroit defense would have to have a history with Patricia.

At 48, Undlin has youth on his side as well as experience in coaching with some of the better defenses in the league. His work with the Eagles, although mocked by fans on the internet, is significant. Developing names such as Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills is significant. The Eagles also managed injuries well and were able to get multiple second and third string players to play up to potential. That development likely figured into the decision.

With a history between coaches, the hope is Undlin can come in and press the right buttons for a Lions defense that badly needs a reset ahead of 2020.

