Analyst Debates if Lions Will Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have one of the more stable quarterback situations in the NFL, but with Tom Brady potentially hitting free agency, how much does that mean?

For many, the answer might not be much, and even though the Lions are locked into Matthew Stafford, would they look in Brady’s direction? Recently, Doug Kyed of NESN took a closer look at breaking down the Lions as a destination for Brady, who could be soon to exit the New England Patriots. While there are plenty of things that could tie him to the Detroit area, the common theme Kyed finds is that Detroit doesn’t make a ton of sense for a Brady landing spot logistically.

Here’s what he wrote on why that’s the case:

“Two words, four syllables: Matthew Stafford. The Lions would need to trade Stafford, and doing so would actually subtract cap space. There are teams who would probably trade for Stafford, like the Indianapolis Colts or Miami Dolphins, but it doesn’t make sense for the Lions from a monetary perspective.”

As for Kyed’s verdict, the answer is a no on Brady considering they might not be any closer to winning a Super Bowl with him in the mix.

“If the Lions believe signing Brady would allow them to win a Super Bowl in 2020 then maybe they’d be willing to take the cap hit by trading Stafford. But, uh, they don’t seem ready to win a Super Bowl in 2020, so this one is highly unlikely.”

It’s not a stretch to say Kyed is probably right on this one. The Lions aren’t any more likely to move on from Stafford than they are to sign Brady.

Matthew Stafford Trade to Patriots Proposed

Should the Lions deal Stafford to New England to make up for the loss of Brady? That’s something which has been proposed in recent days.

According to former NFL star Bart Scott, it’s time for the Lions to move on from Stafford and send him to the Patriots to replace Brady. Speaking on the ESPN show Get Up recently, Scott, a Detroit native, was emphatic that it’s time for the team to make a bold move.

“I think Matt Patricia could really do his former boss who got him started and groomed him up in Bill Belichick (a favor) and send Matthew Stafford to the Patriots in return for a first round draft pick,” Scott said on the show. “It allows Matt Patricia to buy some time. Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback, a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback. What have you won with him? He’s the only asset you have. This team is not going to win or contend in that division this year or the year after. Get Tua (Tagovailoa), Tua can sit for a year and now Patricia has his quarterback of the future. They can rebuild this offense, rebuild this team in Detroit.”

The others on the set, including former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, disagreed with the notion that the Lions should sell off Stafford and essentially give up on 2020.

“If he does that, he’s going to get fired,” Orlovsky said. “If you’re Matt Patricia and if you have 9 wins in two years, you have to win by the middle of October, you’re going to trade away the only person who gives you a chance to win football games for a first round pick? You’re firing yourself.”

Rumors persist that the Lions could draft Tua Tagovailoa if the medicals check out, but Stafford remains under contract. It’s up in the air as it relates to what the Patriots will do with Brady and if he will be motivated to return to New England.

The Lions might have a big decision to make, and they have been trade partners with the Patriots before given the connection between staffs and front offices. That makes this possible move a slam dunk according to Scott.

Matthew Stafford Motivated Heading Into 2020

Wherever he plays, which is still likely to be Detroit, Stafford has said he will be healthy in 2020, and that is the best news thus far even as the season finished poorly in 2019.

“I feel really good. I’m really close. I’m not going to be on the shelf all offseason which is good,” Stafford said. That’s positive news indeed.

In terms of his team, Stafford knows just what everyone has to do in order to get over the hump, and it’s focused on finishing games.

“I think we were close in a lot of ’em. Had a bunch of leads and didn’t win, and that’s tough to swallow. Had opportunities really in every phase,” he said. “I think everybody’s got to raise their level of play. Every player has to raise their level of play. Coaches do a great job of self evaluation and where they can improve.”

It seems like a fair bet that the Lions will not be moving on from Stafford to sign Brady, who is over a decade younger no matter the Patriots’ quarterback’s unquestioned greatness.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Reveals Feelings Over 2019 Season