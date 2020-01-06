Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction: How We’re Betting the Lendingtree Bowl

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are 14.0-point favorites over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in Friday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Louisiana (10-3) is appearing in its seventh bowl game in the last nine years but has not won a bowl game since 2014. All-American offensive lineman Kevin Dotson helps anchor the Ragin’ Cajun rushing attack averaging 265.3 yards per game, the seventh-most in the nation. Junior Elijah Mitchell led a three-headed backfield with 1,092 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. Louisiana is coming off a 45-38 loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game. The Ragin’ Cajuns possess the No. 11 scoring offense in the nation averaging 38.8 points per game. Head coach Billy Napier was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

Miami-Ohio (8-5) is playing in its first bowl game since 2016 but has not won a bowl game since the 2010 GoDaddy.com Bowl. The RedHawks have won six of their final seven games to close the season, including a 26-21 win over Central Michigan in the MAC Championship Game. Miami has not allowed more than 24 points in any of their eight victories, but have allowed at least 35 points in all five losses this season. Freshman of the Year Brett Gabbert has completed just 53.7 percent of his passes for 2,163 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Running backs Jaylon Bester and Tyre Shelton have combined for 1,217 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

ESPN’s FPI gives Louisiana an 80.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Monday’s Lendingtree Bowl between the Ragin’ Cajuns and RedHawks.

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) Game Details

Date: Monday, January 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Louisiana -14

Total: 55

*All lines and odds courtesy of Covers, & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Louisiana -14 and has held firm with the majority of the bets and action coming in on the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Betting Trends

Louisiana is 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS this season

Miami (Ohio) is 8-5 SU and 7-6 ATS this season

Under is 7-6 in Louisiana games this season

Under is 7-6 in Miami (Ohio) games this season

Analysis & Pick

This should be a physical football game in the trenches. Louisiana is coming off a high- loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title, so I expect a strong effort from the Ragin Cajuns in this game as they try to bounce back. Meanwhile, Miami has overachieved this season with a freshman quarterback under center. While the future is bright for the RedHawks, they are overmatched in this game. Louisiana’s offense and rushing attack get most of the headlines, but their defense is also a formidable unit, ranking 21st nationally in points (19.9) and 19th in passing yards allowed per game (193.8). The RedHawks overachieved for much of the season and do not excel on either side of the ball in terms of national rankings. I think Elijah Mitchell will have success behind one of the strongest offensive lines in the Group of Five and the Ragin Cajuns will cover one of the biggest spreads in the entire bowl season.

PICK: Louisiana -14

