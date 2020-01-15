LSU Star Joe Burrow ‘is Tony Romo,’ Says Controversial Analyst

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is poised to become of the most anticipated players in this year’s NBA Draft, with many expecting the Cincinnati Bengals to select him first overall come April. Many are easily hailing the newly crowned national champion as one of the best to throw a football in his university career, but one controversial commentator is drawing comparisons to a retired quarterback who never tasted Super Bowl success.

During his Wednesday broadcast, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd boldly compared Burrow’s talents to that of former Dallas Cowboys playcaller Tony Romo. Take a listen at his remarks and decide if Cowherd’s justification was meant to be an insult.

"Joe Burrow is Tony Romo. He's got a good arm, but it's not special. He's athletic, but he's not a freak…Likable, smart, excellent leadership skills." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3le1fRaizi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2020

“He’s Tony Romo. And had Tony Romo transferred to LSU, Georgia, Alabama or Oklahoma, you would have known who Tony Romo is.

“He’s got a good arm, but it’s not special, he’s athletic but he’s not a freak. Came from a family with some coaching. Likable, smart, excellent leadership skills, willing to throw the ball up for grabs. Burrow is a risk taker. He doesn’t play cautious football. Both are talented, but Romo was never gifted enough to overcome mostly bad offensive lines in his career. Burrow is talented, but he was not even winning big at LSU until he got the right coach.”

Cowherd then went on to claim that Burrow is not a Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, two quarterbacks who can still win even with average coaching. Unlike Aaron Rodgers or Wilson, Cowherd doesn’t believe Burrow can withstand the inevitable mediocrity should his talents weaken when he enters the league.

Twitter Reacts to Cowherd’s Comparison

It didn’t take long for Twitter to contribute their own thoughts to Cowherd’s statement, with may naming other legendary gunslingers that better resemble the CBS sportscaster.

I see more of Peyton Manning in Joe than I do Romo — Tyler Nizinski (@The_Nizzy) January 15, 2020

Urban Meyer said he was like Alex Smith. Good thing or bad thing? Like Alex but he was a game manager not a game changer — Clifford Brents (@BrentsClifford) January 15, 2020

Burrow is just a bigger stronger Drew Brees, that’s a better comparison. — Zack Klemmer⚜️🐅 (@zakklemmerrr) January 15, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo for me. Garoppolo throws 1 terrible throw a game which Burrow doesn't. — Luke King (@Coolhandluke_25) January 15, 2020

Burrow Contradicts an LSU Claim

Following the Bayou Bengals’ 42-25 win against Clemson, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr was seen handing out wads of $100 bills to LSU players on the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. spotted handing out cash during LSU's national title celebration 😂💸 🎥: morganlagreetbp/TW pic.twitter.com/E0M25xMoWR — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 14, 2020

While LSU officials originally stated the money was fake, the Heisman winner is offering his own rebuttal, saying that OBJ did in fact hand out real bills during the post-game celebrations.

Appearing on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, Burrow added he was also a recipient of OBJ’s gesture.

Mr. Cat: “Did Odell give you money?”

Burrow: “Umm… yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.”

LSU is now officially investigating whether or not the cash was real and moreover it was a violation. From the looks of Burrow’s response to the question, the 23-year-old doesn’t appear to be as concerned with what the probe reveals.