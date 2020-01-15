Magic vs. Lakers Prediction: How We’re Betting Lebron at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10.5-point favorites over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Orlando (19-21) has won five of its last seven games after a dramatic 114-112 win over the Kings on Monday. Aaron Gordon converted a decisive three-point play with 1.1 seconds left. It capped off a 19-point, nine-rebound night for Gordon. Nikola Vucevic also shined with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Evan Fournier added 25 points and is averaging 26.5 points over the past two games. The Magic are last in the NBA in scoring offense (103.8 points per game) and 28th in field-goal percentage (43.2%). Orlando leads the league in scoring defense (103.5 points per game).

Los Angeles (33-7) is coming off a 128-99 home route of the Cavaliers on Monday, scoring 81 points in the second half. Lebron James added 31 points and eight assists in the win, and in the process, he moved into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 9,067. The Lakers have been without star forward Anthony Davis for the past three games due to a back injury. AD is questionable on Wednesday night. The Lakers are third in scoring defense (105.1 points per game) and 4th in field-goal defense (43.7%).

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 80.3% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Wednesday’s matchup between the Magic and Lakers.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center (Los Angeles, California)

TV: FS Florida, Spectrum SportsNet, Sportsnet One

Spread: Lakers -10.5

Total: 212.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Magic

PG Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable PG D.J. Augustin (knee) doubtful

(knee) doubtful PF Jonathan Isaac (knee) out

Lakers

PF Anthony Davis (back) questionable

(back) questionable PG Rajon Rondo (finger) out

Betting Trends

Magic are 19-21 SU and 19-19-2 ATS this season

Lakers are 33-7 SU and 22-17-1 ATS this season

Under 17-22-1 in Magic games this season

Under is 18-22 in Lakers games this season

Analysis & Pick

The Lakers won the first matchup between these two teams 96-87 back on December 11. Los Angeles outscored Orlando 26-9 in the first quarter and coasted the rest of the way, especially on defense, en route to the victory. Both Anthony Davis and Lebron James played well in that matchup, combining for 41 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists.

Davis will likely not play this time around, but neither will Jonathan Isaac. The breakout star scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 36 minutes in that December matchup against the Lakers. Isaac has since been sidelined with a knee injury that could cost him the rest of the season.

Orlando has played better of late without Isaac, which is a little surprising, but I think they can hold their own against the Lakers in this matchup without AD. Look for Markelle Fultz to continue his strong play. Fultz is averaging 15.5 points over the last four games.

PICK: Magic +10.5

