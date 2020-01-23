NBA Opponent Reveals How Specific Michael Jordan’s Bulls Trash Talk Was

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Gary Payton were the NBA’s greats.

They were also some of the NBA’s biggest trash talkers.

During a recent Twitter Live conversation with retired NBA veteran, Tim Thomas, he broke down the difference between their levels of trash talking.

Sixers, Bulls, Mavs, Suns, Knicks, Bucks, Clippers & Villanova Legrnd Tim Thomas checks in during his Tim Thomas NJHS Hoops Showcase in East Orange, NJ! #StayScooped https://t.co/eauc8jW7yw — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 27, 2019

The seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12 NBA seasons.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last question. If you could go back in time and play with one player, I think I know what you’re going to say, past or present that you never got a chance to play with that you wish you could play with in the NBA that you could’ve, who would it be and why?

Tim Thomas: Well the one player that I didn’t get chance to play against was Larry Bird. So that would be something for me to – if could go back and play against him? Yeah, I definitely would go back and play against Larry. Larry Legend, just to see of course I know that he was a great player, but it’s nothing like having the experience of playing against someone like that. So that would be a thrill for me to go back and play against Larry Legend.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So if you went toe-to-toe with Larry Bird, what would his stat line look like and what would your stat line look like?

Tim Thomas: I don’t know. When you see the game now, when you watch the game now, most of these kids remind me of myself…6’10”, 6’11” handling the ball, shooting the ball, you know doing a little bit of everything on the floor. Now Larry was slow but he was tough, he was gritty, he could score the ball from wherever so it’s no telling. He gave some of the best guys the business so it’s no telling. I would’ve definitely been something to put on my bucket list to play against one of the legends that was somewhat in my era you know fading out…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I know I said I had one more question, but one more question. Larry Bird was one of the biggest smack talkers in the NBA. I hear a lot of people say Gary Payton. Sam Perkins told me one time that Seattle Sonics had put a new sound system in the Sonics locker room and it was surround sound. But he couldn’t say surround sound and he said “surround-round” [laughs]… Michael Jordan was a big smack talker. In your experience, who were the other big smack talkers in the League?

Tim Thomas: Awww man, I played in the 90’s. So that to me is considered the golden era, the best era ever because you had so many talented teams as well as talented individual players. I played against Reggie Miller in a playoff series. He talked a lot of trash. Of course I played with Gary Payton. Got to experience that firsthand. I played against him, he talks trash. Of course MJ. It was a lot of guys that if they couldn’t outmuscle you they would try to get in your mind. And a lot of guys talk trash, but there’s only a few that would be on that list to be Top 5.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How does Reggie, Michael, and Gary Payton smack talk differ?

Tim Thomas: Because 90% of the time they’re gonna get off as well as talking s—t to kinda get you out of your s—t. So it’s one of those things where no only you look up to them as a youngster and you’re competing and you wanna kick they a–, but at the same time if MJ tells you that I’m about to get 20 in this quarter, 90% of the time he’s gonna get 20 in that quarter. And then however he feels on that particular night, whatever comes out his mouth he’s probably gonna back it up. The same thing with GP. He’ll get his guy going and then he’ll get himself going. The sharpshooter Reggie, it only takes him to make a free throw and he’s off to the races…but like I said I played in the 90’s. Most people would consider it the golden era and we had a lot of talented players and a lot of talented teams. But we all seen what happened when we went into that black hole which was Chicago. You could think about all of the great teams: The Knicks, the Rockets, the Hornets with Alonzo I mean it was just so many teams and at any given moment anybody could beat anybody. But it was just a matter of will and determination and sometimes you need to talk s—t to get yourself going. But the great ones didn’t need to. They just did it to get you out of your s—t.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You grew up watching Anthony Mason.

Tim Thomas: Yeah may God Rest His Soul, that’s my big brother.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you played with him on the Bucks, what was something that you learned about him that you did not know being either by observer from afar or by watching him as a Knick?

Tim Thomas: We used to fight over because we were the guys that played the 3, 4, or 5 — we used to fight over who would handle the ball bring the ball up the middle because he wanted to bring the ball up as well. If I got a rebound, and I was getting ready to push it up court, he would literally yell at me to pass him the ball and he would tell me to go post up so he could dish it to me, then he’ll want me to shoot the ball so he can get the rebound. So that was one of things that we would always argue about when we were on the court together. Outside of that, it was just his basketball IQ. All around he would see things before it even happened. And just how strong he was. He was strong as anything. He was one of the few guys and Shaq will tell you this, he was one of the few guys that can stand Shaq up. And I’m talking playing behind him in the post he would stand Shaq up. Shaq wouldn’t be able to move. You know Shaq is the type of dude ain’t too many guys are going to be able to stand him up. Mase was super super strong.