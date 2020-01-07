Mike Perry Fires Back at Michael Jai White With NSFW Racial Slur

In the last few days, UFC welterweight Mike “Platinum” Perry and action movie star Michael Jai White have been trading verbal barbs back and forth on Twitter. Well, Platinum just took their Twitter war to the next level.

To catch up on how this war of words started, click here.

Earlier today, Michael Jai White tried to defuse the situation by tweeting that the conflict “ends now.” He was waving the white flag at Perry, ready to stop the online battle.

Mike Perry wasn’t finished, however. He tweeted a racial slur that has started a Twitter storm.

Perry’s tweet reads: “Blood and bone more like b***h a** ni**a.” He ended the tweet by tagging Michael Jai White.

The aftermath from this tweet is still developing, but Perry is currently being lambasted online for his racial slur.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘I’d Snap You in Half:’ How Conor McGregor & Donald Cerrone’s Rivalry Began