2020 NBA Championship Odds: Lakers & Heat Among Teams to Watch

The Miami Heat finished 39-43 last season and missed the playoffs even residing in the ultra-weak Eastern Conference. The Heat figured to be better this year with the offseason addition of All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, although it did cost Miami promising young player Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Would the 2019-20 Heat make the playoffs with Butler? Sure, but few if any saw the giant leap forward the team has taken so far this season with the club near the top of the Eastern Conference and already well past halfway to last season’s win total. Yet oddsmakers aren’t totally sold yet with Miami priced at +3000 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 2012-13 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were still all together in south Florida.

Butler has been terrific, but Miami has gotten shockingly big contributions from rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn and second-year Duncan Robinson. Herro one could somewhat understand because he was a lottery pick at No. 13 overall. Nunn was an undrafted free agent in 2018 from little Oakland University who spent last season in the G-League. He’s second among all rookies in points per game, trailing only No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant of Memphis. Robinson was undrafted in 2018 out of Michigan and saw brief action in just 15 NBA games in 2018-19 and spent most of his time in the G-League. Robinson has become one of the league’s top three-point shooters.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain the +275 favorites on the NBA championship odds, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers at +300 and the Milwaukee Bucks at +350 on those NBA odds. Interesting that the Lakers are ahead of the Clippers because the Clips have won both meetings with the Lakers this season.

Led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has the NBA’s best record at 30-5 and is on pace to have the best points per game differential in league history. The mark is 12.3 by the 1971-72 Lakers and 1970-71 Bucks. That Milwaukee team, led by a young Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, won the franchise’s only NBA title. That Lakers club won the NBA title too and set a league record with 33 straight wins that season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are the NBA title long shots at +100000 at online sports betting sites with both near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

