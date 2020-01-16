NBA Rumors: Sixers Might Trade Ben Simmons to Golden State Warriors

With each passing jump shot, the cries grow stronger for the Sixers to trade Ben Simmons.

They won’t, of course. But it’s fun to keep track of all the potential trade packages floating around. The latest rumor has Philadelphia sending Simmons to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for D’Angelo Russell in a straight-up player swap.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II was the first to ponder the move after citing sources saying the “pairing of Simmons and big man Joel Embiid isn’t viable in their pursuit of a championship” in Philadelphia. The addition of Russell would give the Sixers a legitimate shooter, with deadly range from three-point land.

Russell, an All-Star in his own right, is the text-book definition of a shooting guard in the NBA. He is averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 36-percent from beyond the arc for the Warriors. The 23-year-old has stepped into the scorer’s role vacated by the injured Klay Thompson.

From Marcus Thompson: "One of the interesting possibilities I've heard being kicked around is Russell for Philadelphia's Ben Simmons." He then goes on to detail that the Warriors have had internal discussions and questions Simmons' fit. Yep, totally made up — Brad Botkin (@bradbotkincbs) January 9, 2020

Per The Athletic: “One of the interesting possibilities I’ve heard being kicked around is Russell for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. The 76ers could use a point guard who can score and run the show — and shoot. Some believe the pairing of Simmons and big man Joel Embiid isn’t viable in their pursuit of a championship. Simmons, as one source told me, is probably the best player the Warriors could possibly get for Russell, just considering the needs of the Warriors and their potential trade partners.”

Simmons Refuses to Take Brett Brown’s Advice

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons refuses to refine his shot despite a summer in which he posted videos and talked at length about improving his jumper.

When his coach pressed him to take at least one 3-pointer per game, Simmons flat-out refused.

“This is what I want,” head coach Brett Brown said, via ESPN, ”and you can pass it along to his agent, his family and friends. I want a 3-point shot a game, minimum. The pull-up 2s … I’m fine with whatever is open. But I’m interested in the 3-point shot.”

Brown now finds himself on the hot seat as the Sixers are playing below expectations. Philadelphia was supposed to contend for a championship this year. Instead, they hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 26-16 record. The team is 4-6 in their last 10 games but are fresh off a 117-106 victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid Wants to Win a ‘F***** title’

In a lengthy and introspective first-person story written for The Players Tribune, Joel Embiid admitted that he wants to win a championship. Badly.

Embiid, who remains sidelined with a broken finger, wrote that he has to play the role of Allen Iverson and Hakeem Olajuwon and Kobe Bryant if the Sixers are going to win a title. The big man welcomes the pressure. Embiid doesn’t just want to be the best center in the NBA, he wants to be the best player in the league. Period.

I’m done with the trash talking and the memes and all that. Once I’m holding that trophy in my hands, maybe I’ll be back to my charming self. For now, I got one thing on my mind. I’m not trying to win a debate. I’m trying to win a f***** title.

Embiid was cleared for non-contact conditioning and spotted at Sixers practice on Thursday working on certain drills. He will be re-evaluated next week and hopes to return to action soon. The Sixers are back in action on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. when they battle the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center.