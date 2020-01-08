Devin Harris, Seth Curry Weighs-in on Nets’Kevin Durant Out All-Season

It has been seven months since Nets star Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles injury in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Durant would be helped off the court by former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and their team director of sports medicine, Rick Celebrini. After the game Warriors, general manager Bob Meyers delivered the heartbreaking news that Durant indeed tore his Achilles.

Fast forward seven months, Durant is still recovering from the Achilles injury and has been ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season. However, his presence on the floor has genuinely been missed this season in Brooklyn.

Devin Harris and Seth Curry on the Absence of Kevin Durant This Season

Earlier this week, former Brooklyn Nets guard Devin Harris spoke to Fanatics View about a variety of different topics, such as what is the league missing this season without Kevin Durant.

“Obviously, our league is driven by star power so, when our best players are not out there suffer a little bit. But, I think it’s only going to increase the hype in Brooklyn when he does get healthy, said Harris.” It is sad to see; obviously, the Finals ended with him injured, and he is missing the whole year, but knowing him, he will come back bigger than ever.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry also shared his thoughts on the absence of Kevin Durant.

Earlier this month, before the Mavericks took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mavs guard Seth Curry shared that it’s not good for the NBA to have guys like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kyrie Irving are out.

“It’s different! It’s KD [Kevin Durant] the league kind of keeps going you don’t really think about it when realize KD is not out there it’s playing it’s weird,” said Curry. “This year, there has been a lot of guys injured and missing a lot of time, KD, Kyrie [Irving], Steph [Curry]. That’s three of the most not only best players, but most exciting guys to watch. So, it’s not good for the NBA to have those guys out right now.”

Durant’s teammate Joe Harris also weighed-in on what the league is missing with Durant being out.

” Just a really great player. Obviously, he is one of the better players in the league,” said Harris.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Have High Praise for Tyler Herro

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, both KD and Kyrie Irving have been watching Herro’s grow closely and enjoy his game.

Durant told Herro, ‘I like the way you play and keep working,’ Herro said,” wrote Jackson.

“[Kyrie] Irving told him ‘he liked the way I started [the season], keep continuing to get better.’

“Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Chicago’s Zach LaVine also offered praise and encouragement.”

Tyler Herro is averaging

13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Miami Heat through 35 games.

