Eli Manning Decides on NFL Future, Sets Press Conference: Report

Eli Manning has quarterbacked the New York Giants offense for the better part of the past 16 seasons, but on Friday that is expected to officially come to an end. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jordan Rannan have reported that sources close to them have informed them both that Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday, during which he will be announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

Eli Manning Shined On and Off the Field

Eli Manning enjoyed a marvelous 16-year NFL career. Following in the footsteps of his father Archie Manning and brother Peyton Manning, two of the best quarterbacks to ever take an NFL field, Eli went on to carve out his own name in the NFL history books. Along the way, he’s captured numerous awards and recognition for his brilliant play on the field. Manning won two Super Bowl Championships during his tenure with the Giants, earning MVP in each of those two games. He also has four Pro Bowls under his belt.

However, what made Manning so special, aside from the pair of Lombardi trophies that he brought to the city of New York, was the man he was off the football field. Manning earned multiple honors recognizing his humanitarian ways during his NFL career. Manning was the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016 as well as the Bart Starr Award this past season.

Giants Have Nothing But Respect for Manning

Selected with the first overall pick by the then-San Diego Chargers back in the 2004 NFL Draft, and subsequently traded to the New York Giants, Manning has since epitomized G-Men football.

Speaking of that draft-day trade, Ernie Accorsi was the mastermind behind the Giants acquiring Manning those 16 years ago. Here’s what the former Giants GM had to say upon hearing of Manning’s retirement per Giants.com

“I learned very early that you evaluate quarterbacks on their ability to win championships, and to do it late in a game when the game is on the line, that they’re able to take a team down the field and into the end zone to win a title.” Accorsi said. “The second thing is to know that over a period of years, he’s always going to be there. Those kinds of quarterbacks always give you a chance to win, and for 16 years, he did that for this franchise. He won championships and he was always there giving us a chance to win. I don’t know how you can ask more from a quarterback.”

Giants’ president and chief executive officer John Mara also spoke with Giants.com, heaping praise on one the greatest players to ever don a Giants uniform.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field, Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

While he wasn’t the most flashy, nor the most athletic, or even the most talented, Manning will go down in history as one of, if not the best player in the franchise’s history. The final question now is, will it be enough to earn him a gold jacket?

READ NEXT: Mark Ingram Has Eye-Opening Comments For Saquon About NYG Hire