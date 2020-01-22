Giants Hire Much-Maligned Former Head Coach to Staff

Since being hired as the New York Giants head coach, Joe Judge has set a goal to fill out his coaching staff with like-minded coaches who have had some form of success either at the NFL level or in major College Football.

With Judge’s roots stemming from playing in the SEC to coaching at two of the most prominent programs in sports history, the University of Alabama and then the New England Patriots, his former colleges come with hefty resumes. This likely lends to the fact that the majority of the new coaching staff for the Giants have ties to Judge is some manner, and their recent hire is no different.

Giants Add Freddie Kitchens to Staff

On Tuesday night word broke that the New York Giants were adding former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens to their staff. Matt Zenitz of AL.com stated that Kitchens’s role with the Giants is unclear at the time being.

Sources: Freddie Kitchens is expected to be part of Joe Judge's staff with the New York Giants. Unclear what his role will be. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2020

Kitchens is the second former NFL head coach to be added to Joe Judge’s coaching staff in less than a week, following in the footsteps of newly hired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Kitchens’ one lone season at the helm of the Cleveland Browns was by many accounts a disaster from the outside looking in. Despite a talent riddled roster, Kitchens and company let outside distractions matched with underperforming play destroy the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. In return, Cleveland would go on to finish the year 6-10, making it their 12th-losing season in a row. Kitchens would go on to be unceremoniously fired shortly after the end of the regular season.

Despite Kitchens’ shortcomings as a head coach, there is no denying his success as an assistant in this league.

Previously we spoke about the Browns’ Super Bowl aspirations this past season. Those would have not been the case were it not for Baker Mayfield’s mid-year rookie season progression under Kitchens back in 2018. Take a look at the staggering statistics provided by ESPN’s Field Yates below, breaking down Mayfield’s numbers with and without Kitchens as his offensive coordinator.

Baker Mayfield pre-Freddie Kitchens as his OC: 130-of-223 (56.5%), 1,471 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT. Baker Mayfield with Freddie Kitchens as his OC: 180-of-263 (68.4%), 2,254 yards, 19 TD, 8 INT. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2019

Kitchens’ career of helping quarterbacks ascend in production goes well beyond just his time in Cleveland. Kitchens served as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback coach from 2013-2016. During that period, he helped Carson Palmer reemerge as one of the league’s more prominent signal-callers, even enjoying a career-season in 2015 where he tossed 35 touchdowns.

Kitchens and Giants’ head coach Joe Judge’s history together goes all the way back to Mississippi State. Kitchens served on the coaching staff while Judge was finishing out his playing career. Judge would go on to serve as a graduate assistant, working alongside Kitchens for one season before the former moved on to a role with the Dallas Cowboys.

READ NEXT: Mark Ingram Has Eye-Opening Comments For Saquon About NYG Hire