New York Giants Make Surprise Head Coach Hire

The New York Giants fired Pat Shurmur, their head coach of two seasons, after the conclusion of this season, a year once again riddled with losing and disappointment. Since then, the team has been one of the more active organizations in exploring their options, requesting numerous coaches for the open vacancy. While big names such as Josh McDaniels, Matt Rhule, Ron Rivera, and Jason Garrett were all linked to the G-Men at one time or another, New York has settled with an essentially unknown name, hiring their new head coach early Tuesday afternoon.

Giants Hire Joe Judge as New Head Coach

The New York Giants have officially hired former New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator Joe Judge as their new head football coach.

Now many Giants fans may be scratching their heads wondering, who the hell is Joe Judge? Well he’s a football coach with a prominent winning track record, working under arguably the greatest coach of all-time.

At just 38-years of age, Judge has been in the coaching realm for 15-years. Over that span he’s worked his way up from the collegiate ranks to the pinnacle of the football world. Starting out as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State back in 2005, Judge manned that role for three years before taking a linebacker coaching job at Birmingham-Southern. One year in the state of Alabama was enough to catch the eye of the juggernaut of the college football world, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Judge jumped ship to Bama in 2009 and served as the team’s assistant special teams coach for three seasons.

Since then, Judge has taken his talents to the NFL, working with the New England Patriots for each of the last eight years. Judge served as the assistant special teams coach for three seasons before being promoted to the special teams coordinator, a role he operated under for four seasons.

In 2019, Judge not only served as the Patriots special teams coach, but also took over as the Patriots wide receiver coach as well, replacing Chad O’Shea who left New England following the 2018 season to join the Miami Dolphins under former coaching mate Brian Flores.

