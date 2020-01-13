Giants Make Two Hires as They Continue Raid on Dolphins Coaching Staff

Who would have thought that the Miami Dolphins, a team with only five wins to their name in 2019, would employ such a highly-sought after coaching stuff? Well, there’s at least one NFL organization with fond eyes for Dolphins coaches, and that is none other than the New York Football Giants.

Giants Expected to Hire Jerry Schuplinski as QB Coach

After plucking away Patrick Graham, the ‘Phins 2019 defensive coordinator on Sunday evening, the G-Men have seemingly decided to double-dip in the Miami Coaching staff, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that a source close to him has informed him that New York is expected to hire Jerry Schuplinski as their new quarterback coach.

Try this again: More #Giants assistants coming together: QB coach is expected to be Jerry Schuplinski, sources said. Was assistant QB coach for the #Dolphins, who will let him reunite with Joe Judge. Schuplinski was with the #Patriots 2013-18. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2020

Schuplinski, much like Patrick Graham, has a history with Giants newly-hired head coach Joe Judge. Judge and Schuplinksi served under Bill Belichick’s watchful eye in New England throughout a run that helped capture the organization three Super Bowl victories.

Giants Add Freddie Roach as DL Coach

“Freddie Roach is a rising star.” That’s at least what two former Ole miss coaches have said about Giants’ newly hired defensive line coach.

Per 247Sports, former Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze kept it simple when discussing what Roach brought to his program, stating that he is a “heck of a technician. Demanding on his kids.”

Matt Luke, also a former colleague of Roach during his Ole Miss tenure, opted to give a more in-depth view on Roach’s greatness to TideSports.com.

“He is a rising star in this profession. The thing he does best is he has an unbelievable relationship with his players. I think that also carries over into recruiting. But the relationship he has with his players, his players love him. They trust him. I think to be a successful coach, they got to know you care with about them. I think they know that about Freddie.”

Roach started out his career at the University of Alabama where he served as a strength and conditioning coach. He also has a one-year stint at East Mississippi Community College. Roach served as the strength and conditioning coordinator, as well as the defensive line coach under head man Buddy Stephens. The program, which came to national recognition as the featured school on Netflix’s Last Chance U, won the NJCAA national championships during Roach’s only season there.

Roach will serve as the defensive line coach for the Giants. In return, he will have the opportunity to coach up arguably the most well-rounded unit amongst the entirety of New York’s roster. Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, and BJ Hill all offer tremendous upside and are some of the true cornerstones of the Giants franchise.

