Giants’ Joe Judge Was Offered Another Intriguing Head Coaching Job

When the New York Giants announced the hiring of relatively unknown Joe Judge as the franchise’s 19th Head Coach in team history on Tuesday, the majority of G-Men fans were left scratching their heads. This likely led many to proceed to do two things. First, ask ‘who the hell is Joe Judge’? Second, do a quick google search to find out the answer to the question from step one.

The search returns likely yielded a result that put many Giants fans at ease. While Judge has never served as a head coach previously over his 15 years of coaching, he does have a track record of winning. He captured three Super Bowls during his tenure with the New England Patriots, along with two BCS National Championships while at the University of Alabama.

While serving under Bill Belichick in New England, Judge reportedly showed head coaching potential from the get-go, leading Belichick to take the then-special teams coordinator under his wing, as seen in the tweet below via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick knew early on Joe Judge was head-coach material, meeting with him on a regular basis to go over program-building and what it takes to become a head coach. Now, he’s the #Giants coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Apparently, Belichick wasn’t the only one Judge caught the eye of. While he seemingly went from an unknown to the head coach in the top media market in the world overnight, it turns out that the Giants were just one of multiple teams to offer Judge the keys to their team.

Judge Was Offered the HC Job at his Alma Mater Mississippi State

Long before making it to the back page of the New York Post, and prior to coaching alongside arguably the two greatest football coaches of all-time in Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, the newly-hired Giants head coach was once a special teams ace at Mississippi State.

Judge wasted little time entering the coaching realm once his playing career ended. Following his senior season at Mississippi State, Judge took a graduate assistant job at the school, a role in which he served for three seasons.

Judge’s connection with the school, backed by his laundry list of accomplishments and recommendations from Belichick and Saban, made him an obvious choice to fill the void left behind by the recently fired Joe Moorhead. Per Ian Rapoport, Judge was offered the head coaching job at his alma mater, however, he ultimately decided to try his hand at the pros, inking a deal with the G-Men instead.

Joe Judge has an offer to become the new coach at Mississippi State, his alma matter. He takes the Giants instead. https://t.co/sx1Xk0Bzj6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Joe Judge Once Tossed an Alabama Player Over a Bench

When Joe Judge arrived at Mississippi State in 2000, he was a fairly sought-after quarterback prospect. However, as time went on Judge found his way onto the football field through special teams. Judge was lauded for his toughness and gritty play as a Bulldog. Arguably nothing demonstrates his tenacity more than the Rapoport tweet shown below, one from 2012 that began to resurface yesterday.

Also, I covered Joe Judge, Pats ST assistant, at Miss. St. Won't forget him getting penalized for throwing a guy over the team bench — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2012

According to Alabama sports reporter Creg Stephenson, Judge was ejected from a game in 2004 for tossing Alabama defensive lineman Jeremy Clark over a bench. Judge’s actions were in retaliation to Clark shoving Judge’s teammate David Stewart after the whistle.

Obviously, this is more of a fun story than anything else. Let’s hope we don’t see the Giants’ new head coach tossing players over any benches in 2020. However, it appears that Judge will be bringing some much-needed edge and toughness to a Giants team that has desperately needed it since the Tom Coughlin days.

