Jason Garrett Expected to Be Giants’ New Offensive Coordinator, But There’s a Twist

Whether New York Giants fans are ecstatic about the potential move or not, it’s looking more and more likely that they will have to get used to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett roaming their sidelines next season.

According to NFLMock’s Dan Shea, the “Giants have selected Jason Garrett to be their offensive coordinator for next season.” He also stated that Head Coach Joe Judge “got his guy.”

However, New York appears to be just getting started filling out their offensive coaching staff.

Giants Interested in Scott Linehan as Passing-Game Coordinator

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson took to Twitter recently to let it be known that not only has former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan resurfaced as a potential coaching candidate, but he’s also piqued the interest of a number of organizations, including the New York Giants.

Former @dallascowboys OC Scott Linehan has resurfaced as a candidate to interview for the staffs of the @Panthers, the @Giants and the Jaguars. He has scheduled interviews with each this weekend, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 17, 2020

Linehan is expected to meet with the Giants at some point this weekend, however, with the projected hiring of Garrett, some have questioned in what capacity would Linehan serve in New York.

Could Garrett not actually have the job locked up, despite recent reports? Quite certainly, and in that case, Linehan would be in direct competition with his former boss (Garrett) for the honor of being named the Giants OC.

However, the more likely scenario is that New York would be looking to once again pair the combination of Garrett and Linehan together, with Garrett serving as the team’s offensive coordinator, and Linehan as the passing games coordinator, something both have done in the past during their tenure in Dallas.

Linehan and Garrett ended their relationship in Dallas on less than stellar terms, as Garrett opted to move on from Linehan as the team’s offensive coordinator ahead of the 2019 season. Yet, from NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport’s tweet below, it appears that the two have hashed out any differences they may have had in the past.

Former #Cowboys OC Scott Linehan says after conversations with coach Jason Garrett, “We resolved that a fresh start was probably best for both of us.” pic.twitter.com/CWWYqghwsE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2019

Will Giants Coaching Staff Be Overrun By Former Cowboys?

Scott Linehan joined Jason Garrett’s coaching staff with the Cowboys back in 2014 as the team’s passing coordinator. Yet, after just one season he was promoted to the team’s full-time offensive coordinator. Oddly enough, Linehan unseated Bill Callahan for the job, a name which appears to be in the front running to become New York’s next offensive line coach.

Linehan was not always the pupil to Garrett, in fact, it was Linehan who helped Garrett break into the NFL coaching ranks. Back in 2005, while serving as the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, Linehan brought in Garrett to serve as the team’s quarterback coach.

Speaking of the Miami Dolphins, the team out of the 305 has also garnered the interest of the Giants brass, as they’ve recently hired not one, but two former ‘Phins coaches, Jerry Schuplinski and Patrick Graham to their own staff.

Garrett’s, Linehan’s, and Callahan’s potential hirings are all simply speculative at the moment. However, the trio seems more than ready to team up in hopes of sticking it to their former boss, Jerry Jones, twice a year for the foreseeable future.

