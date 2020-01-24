Tom Brady Bids Farewell to Eli Manning, Wishes He Could Change One Thing About QB’s Career

New York Giants all-time great Eli Manning officially called it a career after 16 remarkable seasons as the face of the franchise at a press conference early Friday afternoon.

Manning’s tenure at the helm of Big Blue’s offense surely came with its fair share of doubters. However, more times then not, the potential future Hall of Famer answered the bell. None more notable than knocking off arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history, led by the greatest quarterback of all-time, twice.

Tom Brady Congratulates Eli Manning Upon Retirement

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has enjoyed by many accounts, the greatest professional football career in NFL history. The six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time league MVP has not had many hiccups throughout his 20 years in the league. However, the one player that proved to be the kryptonite to Brady’s Superman was New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning notably knocked off the Patriots for each of his two Super Bowl victories, including defeating a then-undefeated 2007 New England team in Super Bowl XLII, regarded by many as one of the greatest upsets in NFL history.

On Friday, at the kickoff of Manning’s retirement press conference, Brady took to Twitter to honor Manning’s “great career”, while also noting that while he respects Manning as a player, if he had it his way, Manning would have two less Lombardi Trophies to his name.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Brady is a Hall of Fame Lock; Is Eli?

The moment Tom Brady decides to call it a career, the crew in Canton, Ohio will already likely be chiseling his bust for Brady’s guaranteed induction. Brady will undoubtedly be a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. Yet, now with Eli Manning officially calling it a career, the Eli, Hall of Fame conversation has once again begun to pick up steam.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky caught wind of the conversation, deciding to take to Twitter to defend Manning’s Hall of Fame credentials, leaning heavily on the QB’s ability to capture his two Super Bowls over Brady.

“What I don’t get.. Everyone always tries to minimize/belittle a lot of really good QB’s saying “yea but did he win?” or “really good QB but won’t win you a championship” Same people turn around say Eli’s 2 SB wins aren’t enough to get him in HOF!?!?! Eli is a 🔒 HOFer “

