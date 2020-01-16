NFL Betting Lines: AFC Championship Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

In the Wild-Card Round of these NFL playoffs, the AFC sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans knocked out two-time NFL MVP Tom Brady and the favored New England Patriots. Then last weekend in the Divisional Round, the Titans shocked sure-fire 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, the Titans look for the MVP trifecta of sorts as they visit the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Titans certainly won’t lack for confidence as they have won five straight road games, coming by an average of nearly 16 points per game. That was the margin of victory last Saturday in the 28-12 upset of the Ravens. Tennessee is in the AFC title game even though quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 72 and 88 yards, respectively, in the two playoff wins.

Tannehill hasn’t been asked to do much because Derrick Henry has been absurd. He had 195 rushing yards and a touchdown pass on a trick play against Baltimore. Including a monster Week 17 in Houston, Henry is the first player in NFL history with three straight games of at least 180 yards rushing.

Tennessee has won and covered at betting sites its past four against the Chiefs. In Week 10 in Nashville, the Titans prevailed 35-32 in a wild game. Henry was huge then too with 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kansas City’s Mahomes was magnificent with 446 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs outgained the Titans 530-371 but had a couple of issues on field-goal tries.

In the Divisional Round, Kansas City rallied from down 24-0 in the second quarter to beat the Texans 51-31 behind 321 yards passing and five scores from the incomparable Mahomes. He also had a team-best 53 yards rushing to become the first player in league history with at least 300 passing yards, five passing scores and 50 rushing yards in a playoff game.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on seven straight touchdown drives spanning the second and third quarters, another NFL playoff first. The 24-point comeback win was Kansas City’s biggest ever and it was tied for the fourth-largest in NFL playoff history.

While the Chiefs did cover against Houston, they are 4-16 ATS in their past 20 playoff games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They lost in the AFC title game last year at home in overtime to the Patriots.

