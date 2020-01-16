NFL Betting Lines: NFC Championship Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely will be remembered as one of the all-time greats once he retires, and Rodgers is a lock to be a first-ballot inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Rodgers’ career regular-season passing efficiency mark of 102.4 is the best in league history.

However, if there’s one glaring issue on Rodgers’ resume it’s that he has played in and won just one Super Bowl and not since the 2010 season. On Sunday, Rodgers’ second-seeded Packers are 7.5-point underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com at the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is 6:40 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.

Rodgers, incidentally, grew up not too far from the San Francisco area and was a 49ers fan – especially of Joe Montana. He also went to college in the area at Cal.

Over the past few years, the Packers have not been good as an underdog in winning just three of the past 16. They were +3 at the 49ers in Week 12 this season and Rodgers had a game to forget in throwing for a scant 104 total yards on 33 attempts in a 37-8 loss. He was vastly outplayed by San Francisco counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo, who was 14-for-20 for 253 yards and two scores. The Niners are 5-1-1 ATS at online sports betting sites in the past seven meetings.

That said, the Packers have won six straight since that loss. They were 28-23 winners last week over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers was sharp in throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns – both to Davante Adams – without a turnover.

If the Packers win Sunday, Matt LaFleur would be just the sixth person to reach the Super Bowl in his first year as a head coach. The last one to do so was the Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Caldwell in the 2009 season and the Colts lost in the Super Bowl.

The Packers have lost their past two trips to the NFC title game, while the Niners lost their most recent trip on January 19, 2014, in Seattle. San Francisco did win it the year before in Atlanta but lost the Super Bowl to the Baltimore Ravens. This is the 49ers’ 16th trip to a conference championship game, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most since the AFL/NFL merger. The Niners are 6-9 in the game.

San Francisco improved to 9-2 SU in its past 11 as a playoff favorite according to the OddsShark NFL Database with a relatively easy 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round last Saturday.

