NFL Betting Lines: Super Bowl Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 straight up and against the spread in their last four games against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are hoping that this trend will continue when these two teams meet in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City is a slight favorite at -1.5 in Miami on the early Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. San Francisco closed as an underdog five times in 2019 and went 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in those five games.

The Chiefs finished the regular season on a 6-0 SU and ATS run, taking advantage of New England’s December collapse to earn a first round bye with the No. 2 seed in the AFC conference. Kansas City erased a 24-0 deficit in a 51-31 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round, and took care of business against the red-hot Tennessee Titans with a 35-24 win in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes has racked up 615 passing yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions and 106 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown this postseason.

Including their two postseason wins, the Chiefs are now 8-0 SU and ATS over their last eight games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

San Francisco had gone five straight years without a winning season including a 4-12 SU campaign in 2018. But with Jimmy Garoppolo healthy and Nick Bosa leading the way on a vastly improved defense, the 49ers jumped out to an 8-0 SU and 5-3 ATS start in 2019 and never looked back, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 SU and 9-6-1 ATS record to earn the top seed in the conference. They’ve made things look easy this postseason with dominant wins over Minnesota and Green Bay.

The early total for the Super Bowl is set at 54 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 3-0 on the NFL odds in Kansas City’s last three games and 4-1-1 in San Francisco’s last six.

After last season’s 13-3 dud of a Super Bowl, this one on paper looks a whole lot more promising. Patrick Mahomes will be the best player on the field, but will he be able to solve San Francisco’s shut-down defense? This will be one of the many questions that bettors will have to answer before making their final selections on Super Bowl LIV.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.