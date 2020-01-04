NFL Betting Lines: Wild Card Weekend Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

No Wild-Card team has reached the Super Bowl since the 2010 Green Bay Packers, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in SB XLV. So, those are the daunting odds facing the four non-division winners in action this Wild-Card Weekend around the NFL. The AFC games are Saturday and the NFC games are Sunday. Bit unusual for the conferences to be split like that.

The first game Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET is fifth-seeded Buffalo at No. 4 Houston, the AFC South champion. The Texans are 3-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but are just 1-6 against the spread in their past seven as favorites. It’s the first-ever postseason meeting between the franchises. Houston has won four of the past five in the series, including 20-13 in the 2018 regular season in a defensive battle.

At 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, the No. 6 Tennessee Titans visit the No. 3 New England Patriots, the AFC East champions and of course defending Super Bowl champions. This is the first time the Patriots have played on Wild-Card Weekend since 2009 and they are 3-3 in the Tom Brady era in the playoffs and no Super Bowl appearances without a first-round bye. With the bye, the Patriots have made nine Super Bowls under Brady and won six of them.

New England is a 4.5-point favorite at online betting sites and has covered seven of its past nine postseason games. The Titans have never won a game at New England, going 0-6 with the losses coming by an average margin of 19.8 points.

At 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings visit the No. 3 New Orleans Saints, the NFC South winners. It’s a rematch of a Divisional Round game following the 2017 regular season which the Vikings won in the most incredible of fashion on the “Minneapolis Miracle.” The Saints have been ousted in the past two postseasons in crushing fashion. They are the biggest favorites of the weekend at -8 and are just 2-10 ATS in their past 12 playoff games as favorites.

The last game is a 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday as the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks go across the county to face the No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC East in Week 17. This is a regular-season rematch as the Seahawks won 17-9 in Philadelphia in Week 12. Seattle has taken the past five in this series overall and is on a seven-game winning streak in East Coast games, going 5-1-1 ATS in them. The Seahawks are the weekend’s only road favorites at -2.5.

