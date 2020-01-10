NFL Betting Lines: Divisional Playoffs Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

Once again, there will be no repeat Super Bowl champion this season with the New England Patriots as home upset victims in the NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend. Will there be a first-time Super Bowl winner on the first Sunday of February in Miami? Three of the eight teams standing in the Divisional Round have never won it all: Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

The No. 6 Titans were the team to knock off Tom Brady and the Patriots last weekend, and their reward Saturday night is a trip to the AFC top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are the Super Bowl favorites, on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak and have the sure-fire NFL MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is a 9-point favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. During this winning streak, the Ravens are beating teams by an average margin of nearly 18 points. They are 7-1 ATS in their past eight playoff games as well.

The early game Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET is the NFC sixth-seeded Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, who are -7 at online betting sites. The Vikings were upset winners last weekend at New Orleans, the first-ever playoff victory for Minnesota starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings have reached four Super Bowls in team history but lost them all. San Francisco has won five Super Bowls and four of those came when it was the NFC’s top seed. Minnesota is 4-11 ATS in its past 15 road playoff games, but the Niners have covered just five of their previous 25 games overall as favorites.

On Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET, the AFC fourth-seeded Texans visit the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of exciting young quarterbacks in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. They were taken No. 10 and No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, respectively. Houston is one of four active franchises to never even play in a Super Bowl and is a 9.5-point underdog. The Texans have covered their past three trips to Kansas City, including a 31-24 upset in Week 6.

The final game is Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET as the NFC No. 5 Seattle Seahawks visit the No. 2 Green Bay Packers, who are the shortest favorites of the round at -4. This is the only game of the weekend featuring Super Bowl-winning starting quarterbacks. Those would, of course, be Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. The Seahawks have lost eight straight games in Green Bay, by an average of nearly 18 points per game.

