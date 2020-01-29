NFL Hall of Fame DE Chris Doleman Dies

The NFL lost a legend on Tuesday night when Chris Doleman succumbed to brain cancer. He was 58 years old.

Dolman, who ranks fifth all-time in sacks with 150.5, underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2018 and had been fighting glioblastoma ever since the procedure, per NFL.com. The hulking defensive end was an eight-time Pro-Bowl selection, including two-time All-Pro, while playing in 10 seasons in the NFL. Doleman was best known for his days in Minnesota where he terrorized opposing quarterbacks for the Vikings, including a monster 1989 season where he led the league with 21 sacks. The team took him fourth overall in the 1985 NFL draft.

“The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing,” the Vikings said in a statement, via NFL.com. “Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking — resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him.”

Last night we lost a legend. You will be missed, Chris. pic.twitter.com/78FbCayGaW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 29, 2020

Doleman actually started his career as an outside linebacker before switching over to defensive end in 1987. In addition to the Vikings, he played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Vikings in 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

“My dad had one rule, if he signed you up for something, you had to finish,” Doleman said at his Hall-of-Fame speech in Canton, Ohio. “He didn’t like wasting money, you know? So right there alone taught me the commitment of what it means to make a commitment.”

Chris Doleman Hall of Fame Enshrinement SpeechChris Doleman joins the 2012 class in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2012-08-05T16:21:01.000Z