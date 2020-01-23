NFL Legend Warns Tom Brady About Leaving Patriots

Joe Namath wants to make this message very clear to Tom Brady — think twice before you leave the New England Patriots.

As Brady enters free agency for the first time in his career — with the threat looming that he could play for another team — Namath has a warning for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Namath related his own experiences of leaving his original franchise for another team in his final NFL season.

“It’s almost beyond my belief that he would go to another team under any circumstances,” said Namath, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I can’t imagine that separation. Moving out of the New England area that he’s been so accustomed to, and his family, that’s a hard thing, too. I don’t think he’ll ever leave that totally behind, I really don’t.”

“I wish I knew what I learned in making that transition before making it,” Namath said, “meaning it turned out to be a very difficult transition.”

Namath’s Career Did Not End Well

“Broadway Joe” made a name for himself as a member of the New York Jets, leading the original AFL franchise to a historic Super Bowl victory over the NFL’s Baltimore Colts.

However, Namath didn’t end his career with the Jets — he ended it with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977. Needless to say, Namath didn’t end his career on a great note — he ended it with a whimper. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback threw just three touchdowns against five interceptions in four starts. After throwing four interceptions in his final start, he was benched for the remainder of the season.

Namath wanted to make it clear that he wants the best for Brady as he enters his age-43 season in 2020. It’s worth mentioning that there’s never been a quarterback in NFL history to start a full 16-game season at 43 years older or older. Vinny Testaverde started six games for the Carolina Panthers in his age-44 season back in 2007.

Brady ‘Embarrassed’ By His Salary

Brady faces possibly the biggest decision of his NFL career this offseason. He has one of three options: return to the Patriots, retire or play for another NFL team.

The latest reports indicate that Brady is bothered by his salary. The veteran quarterback ranked 13th in average annual salary among all quarterbacks in the NFL this season — below his former backup and current San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports indicates that Brady is “fed up” and “embarrassed” by his salary.

Whether or not the Patriots are able to agree to terms on an appealing deal for Brady remains to be seen. But’s it becoming apparent that the $23 million that Brady made this past season is not going to be enough for New England to bring back their franchise quarterback.

