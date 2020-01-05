NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC Games for Divisional Round

It was an exciting day of AFC Wild Card matchups as one side of the NFL playoff bracket is set for the Divisional Round. We still have another day of NFC Wild Card matchups before the full slate is locked in.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs watched the Wild Card action from home thanks to earning a first-round bye. The upcoming AFC matchups feature two of the most dynamic playmakers in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Both players sat out the first weekend, but it sets up nicely for an exciting Divisional Round.

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are awaiting their opponents for the next round. Both teams had a first-round bye and the Niners will take on the highest remaining seed giving them the optimal matchup as the No. 1 seed.

The New Orleans Saints square off with the Minnesota Vikings and fans are hoping for another exciting finish between the two teams. Finally, the Seattle Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles in the last Wild Card matchup of the weekend. Despite the Seahawks finishing with a better record, the Eagles host the game thanks to winning the NFC East.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff bracket after the AFC Wild Card games.

AFC Playoff Bracket

Following a major upset in which Tennessee went into Foxborough and knocked off the Patriots 20-13, it sets up a matchup between the Ravens and Titans. The other matchup will send Deshaun Watson and the Texans to Arrowhead for a date with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

NFC Playoff Bracket

The 49ers and Packers will sit out the first week of games thanks to earning a bye week. The NFL playoff bracket reseeds after the Wild Card round. San Francisco is the No. 1 seed and will face the worst remaining seed which could either be the Eagles, Seahawks or Vikings. Green Bay will host either the Saints, Eagles or Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

New Orleans squares off with Minnesota in what should be a highly-entertaining opening NFC Wild Card game. The weekend concludes with the Eagles hosting the Seahawks as they look for revenge for a home loss against Seattle during the regular season.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Divisional Round