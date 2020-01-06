NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: NFC-AFC Divisional Round Games & Dates

The final eight NFL teams have punched their ticket to the Divisional Round as the NFL playoff schedule is set for the upcoming weekend. Things will start in the NFC as the Vikings and 49ers kick off the next round at 4:35 p.m Eastern on Saturday, January 11th. Fans will then get treated to Lamar Jackson in primetime as the Ravens host the Titans at 8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes will look to outduel Deshaun Watson as the Chiefs take on the Texans. Things on Sunday start at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:05 p.m. Eastern. The round concludes at Lambeau Field at 6:40 p.m. on Fox. We will know who will square off in the AFC and NFC Championship games by Sunday night.

Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award but the quarterback is still looking for his first playoff win. Jackson had an up-and-down performance against the Chargers in his debut in last year’s playoffs.

“That game still motivates me,” Jackson told ESPN. “I still haven’t played my second playoff game yet. … That game is over with. We’ve been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I’m not worried about that. That was my rookie season.”

Two No. 6 Seeds Advanced to the Divisional Round

It is a bit of a unique year as both No. 6 seeds pulled off upsets in the Wild Card round to advance to the Divisional Round. The Titans and Vikings are still alive and both will continue to be underdogs next week against the two No. 1 seeds. Derrick Henry had a monster game against the Patriots and will look to do the same in Baltimore.

“That’s the way we like it. … We don’t want it easy, we want it greedy, we want it dirty,” Henry explained, per ESPN. “That’s the mentality we’ve got to have. My main focus is finishing each and every drive on all three phases. Don’t give up on each other, believe, communicate while we out there, what we’re seeing so we can make adjustments as a team. … Keep striving and finishing the game.”

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Jan. 11 NFC Divisional: 6 Vikings vs. 1 49ers 4:35 NBC Sat., Jan. 11 AFC Divisional: 6 Titans vs. 1 Ravens 8:15 CBS Sun., Jan. 12 AFC Divisional: 4 Texans vs. 2 Chiefs 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 12 NFC Divisional: 5 Seahawks vs. 2 Packers 6:40 Fox Sun., Jan. 19 AFC Championship 3:05 CBS Sun., Jan. 19 NFC Championship 6:40 Fox Sun., Feb. 2 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 Fox

