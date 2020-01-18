NFL Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There Playoff Games Today?

Unfortunately, NFL fans will need to wait one more day to get in their taste of conference championship football, as there are no NFL games on the schedule for Saturday.

Instead, Sunday will be the day that we are gifted with the viewing pleasure of both the NFC Conference Championship game and the AFC Conference Championship game.

Find out how to watch all the amazing football scheduled for us over this weekend, along with game previews and betting spreads. Plus, we’ll point you in the direction of an exhilarating event that will help pass the time on this football-less Saturday.

Can Derrick Henry Run the Titans to the Super Bowl?

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 3:05 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/19 (Tomorrow) Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

The Chiefs amazed a week ago, coming back from 24-points down to blow out the Houston Texans 51-31. Patrick Mahomes torched Houston for five touchdown passes and added 53-yards in the ground game.

Speaking of the ground game, no team’s success in these playoffs is more reliant on their run game than the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee will go as far as Derrick Henry‘s legs can carry them. If he comes anywhere near the 196 yards he’s averaged over his last three games, then Henry may very well carry the Titans to the Super Bowl.

The one concern for Titans fans would have to be Ryan Tannehill’s limited production throughout their playoff run. While Tannehill has not needed to air the ball out due to Henry’s dominance, passing for fewer than 89-yards as he did in his first two playoff games won’t cut it against Mahomes on Sunday.

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Aaron Rodgers Looks For His 2nd Career Super Bowl Berth

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 6:40 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/19 (Tomorrow) Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Coverage: FOX Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)

While Jimmy Garopollo captured his first playoff victory a week ago, it was once again the 49ers defense who stole the show. Veteran Richard Sherman got himself a pick, while rookie Nick Bosa recorded two sacks in his first-ever playoff game a week ago. Bosa could be in for another monster day as Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga will at the very least be hobbled as he attempts to work his way back in time for game day.

Davante Adams has averaged 118 receiving yards over his last four games. Expect Green Bay to move their stud receiver around the field, attacking either Ahkello Witherspoon (who the ‘9ers benched a week ago) or his replacement Emmanuel Moseley. The Packers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road playoff games. Conor McGregor Returns to the Octagon Tonight UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Time: 10:00 pm ET Date: Saturday, 1/18 (Today) Place: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise NV) Coverage: ESPN+ Spread: Conor Mcgregor (-335)

Tonight, Conor McGregor will be entering the octagon for the first time since being submitted at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomdeov in UFC 229 back in October of 2018.

The fight will be held at welterweight rather than lightweight. McGregor’s opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has lost each of his last two fights in the UFC. However, with a solid 36-13 record, 10 knockouts, and 17 submissions under his belt, he still poses as an evident threat to spoil McGregor’s comeback.

