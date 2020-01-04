NFL Wild Card Saturday TV Schedule: What Playoff Games Are Today?

No need to keep salivating, as our first taste of NFL Playoff football is finally upon us. Wild Card Weekend kicks off today with two stellar games on the docket. The first contest gifts us with two of the brightest young talents at the quarterback position in all of football. Speaking of talented quarterbacks, the night game will feature arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time, as he attempts to defend his team’s Lombardi Trophy from a season ago.

The NFL has us covered for a jam-packed day of terrific football, all for our viewing pleasure.

Bills Look for 1st Playoff Win since 1995

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Time: 4:35 pm ET Date: Saturday, 1/4 (Today) Place: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX) Coverage: ESPN, ESPN APP, ABC Spread: Houston Texans (-2.5) The Buffalo Bills will travel to Houston, Texas to face off with the AFC South Champion Texans on Saturday, late afternoon. Both teams enter the wild card matchup having lost their last game, however, both teams sat the majority of their starters in those contests. Buffalo comes in owning the league’s eighth-best run offense led by rookie running back Devin Singletary and dual-threat QB Josh Allen. They’ll likely lean heavily on their run game prowess, as the Houston Texans have been susceptible against the run all season long, allowing the eighth-most rushing ypg in 2019 and even more when playing at home.

The Texans will be gifted the return of former three-time DPOY JJ Watt for today’s game. Watt has not played a game since suffering a torn pec back in Week 8. They will, however, likely be down the second-best receiving option, as Will Fuller has been deemed a game-time decision and highly unlikely to play. This is a disappointing turn of events for a quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who has tossed just three touchdowns to five interceptions over his last three games.

Pats Look to Stay Undefeated in Playoffs at Home Since 2012

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots Time: 8:15 pm ET Date: Saturday, 1/4 (Today) Place: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access Spread: New England Patriots (-5) The Tennessee Titans will be looking for just their second playoff victory since 2003 on Saturday. Unfortunately for them, they’ll have their hands full, as waiting in their way will be none other than the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

Tennessee does, however, have an offense that has averaged an eye-popping 30+ points per game since inserting Ryan Tannehill into the starting lineup back in Week 7. Since then, rookie wideout AJ Brown has emerged as a true game-changer out wide for the Titans. The battle between Brown and potential DPOY Stephon Gilmore will be one to keep an eye on all night long.

Expect a heavy dose of Sony Michel for the Pats tonight. New England has seemingly refound their run game over the last three weeks, averaging the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL over that period with an impressive 151 rushing yards per game.

