Vikings Starter Evaluated for Concussion After Nick Bosa’s Cheap Shot

Nick Bosa shined with two sacks in his NFL playoff debut for the San Francisco 49ers, but one play that had the Minnesota Vikings’ sideline furious could see him penalized before his team takes the field again.

The rookie 49ers defensive end administered a blindside block to Vikings starting offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, who was knocked off his feet and remained down on the field for a few minutes partway into the third quarter. Bosa was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, but the damage was done with O’Neill going straight to the locker room and staying out for the rest of the game as he was evaluated for a concussion.

Understandably, the Vikings sideline was furious after the play that left them without one of their starters while trailing just 17-10 in the divisional playoff game, but it fell on deaf ears as the 49ers rolled to a 27-10 victory and Bosa walked off the field at Levi’s Stadium to chants of his name from the home crowd. He finished with a second-most six tackles, all of which were solo.

O’Neill had been playing Bosa well all night up until his departure on the cheap shot, restraining the dynamic edge rusher to just one quarterback pressure into the third quarter. Once O’Neill was gone, though, Bosa broke loose against Rashod Hill while he filled in at right tackle.

