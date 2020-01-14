Odell Beckham Gives LSU Players Cash After Win, Money Ruled Fake [WATCH]

Former LSU product Odell Beckham Jr was in a giving mood after watching his alma mater defeat Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoffs championship game. The Cleveland Browns wideout was so happy, he was seen handing out wads of cash to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin on the field following the the 42-25 victory.

Money daps from OBJ after the national championship 💰 (via @MorganLagreeTBP)pic.twitter.com/U0J7YV0olE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020

The gesture is undoubtedly generous and well-deserved considering Ed Orgeron’s men had one of the most historic seasons in recent college football history. However, it quickly led many to believe that it might be a violation of NCAA protocol, likely leading to hefty fines for the future NFL standouts.

However, it looks like all is well in the Bayou and collegiate officials have nothing to worry about. According to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate, the bills are actually fake. So, in retrospect, OBJ did nothing wrong in celebrating the football program’s fourth national title.

When asked his thoughts about the entire incident Tuesday morning, Coach Orgeron told reporters this was the “first I’m hearing about it.”

Ed Orgeron asked about OBJ passing out cash to #LSU players after the game. Said it was first he heard about it. Patrick Queen said he didn't get any.

Developing story, to be sure. But I figure any players who got money will give it back and that will be it. — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) January 14, 2020

Junior linebacker Patrick Queen added that he was first made aware of the deed by the media.

“No sir, I did not see that,” Queen said Tuesday morning.

The money looks very real in the footage, however there’s no way of proving whether it actually is unless they NCAA asks for said currency. That being said, there’s likely nothing they can do about it now hours after the incident. A kind salute nonetheless from Beckham, but perhaps next time he should be somewhat cautious of the cameras surrounding him.

OBJ Gifted the LSU Team Headphones Before the Title Game

It’s no secret OBJ loves the LSU Tigers. To show his appreciation for the current class ahead of the title match, the Baton Rouge native gifted all players with a brand new pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones—which casually retail for roughly $350. Along with the headphones came a note telling the team to “make it count.”

The entire message reads: “This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count. Best of luck men! #GeauxTigers”

Per ESPN, OBJ did his due diligence and contacted LSU before moving forward with the gift. School officials then verified it was okay with the NCAA before authorizing the present.

LSU’s incredible offense averaged 48.86 points and 564.1 yards per game on the way to an undefeated 14-0 record heading into Monday’s National Championship Game against Clemson, then the defending national champions.