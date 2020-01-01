Justin Herbert’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Oregon QB Dating?

While the Oregon (11-2) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) at the Rose Bowl on January 1, all eyes will be on Ducks; quarterback Justin Herbert, who is already an intriguing NFL prospect in the 2020 Draft.

While there’s no questioning Herbert’s ability to lead on the field, the 6’6, 235-pound pound quarterback has thrown for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing more than 66 percent of his passes, and his completion percentage is up by more than seven percent while throwing three less picks than a season ago, fans can’t help but wonder about the athlete’s life off the field.

Is there someone special in Herbert’s life? Does he have a girlfriend? It appears the that senior quarterback does not have a girlfriend. As his career at Oregon comes to a close, Herbert will enter the 2020 Draft a single man.

The 21-year-old is so focused on his game, there doesn’t appear to be any time for a relationship outside of football. However, teammate Kaulauna Apelu calls Herbert “the complete package” and Coach Taggart has dubbed him a “star in the making.”

The Ducks quarterback had an opportunity to potentially be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft but opted to return to Oregon for his senior season. While theres has been talk that Herbert regressed this past season at Oregon, Herbert’s numbers are better in nearly every major statistical category, and he’s looking to help his team clinch a win at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Herbert’s passion for Oregon football ranks way beyond his focus on a possible romantic relationship. He told NBC Sports, “I grew up in a family that was Duck fans for as long as they can remember. I grew up with a grandfather that went to every single game and played (at Oregon). My parents both love Oregon football and my brothers, so I just assumed I had to be a Duck fan.”

Herbert, whose grandfather Rich Schwab played receiver at Oregon from 1960 to 1963, first introduced him to Oregon football. He can remember experiencing Autzen Stadium as an 11-year-old boy, standing next to Schwab in awe during the 2009 Civil War.

“One of my favorite games was the Oregon-Oregon State civil war game with Jeremiah Masoli,” Herbert said. “I think it was third or fourth down, late in the game and he ran over a guy. I thought that was really cool.”

Herbert Is Excited To See Where His Football Career Goes in 2020

Unsurprisingly, the quarterback’s Instagram is only filled with football photos, but perhaps after he’s picked up by an NFL team, he’ll be able to make time for a relationship.

For his Instagram Top 9, he posted the series of photos with the caption, “Thank you all for an incredible year! I’ve gained over 8k in followers this year, and I hope to continue to grow and provide you guys with content into the future! This year will hold many great things for Justin, such as the draft and his journey into the NFL, and I will be there every step of the way to cover it for you guys! Happy New Year! | #justinherbert #goducks #happynewyear2020”

