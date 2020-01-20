Packers Lose Two Key Defensive Starters to Injuries vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers’ rough night is only getting rougher after two of their defensive starters exited Sunday’s NFC Championship game with injuries.

The Packers saw starting safety Adrian Amos exit in the third quarter with a pectoral injury against the San Francisco 49ers and will not have him back for the remainder of the game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Amos was listed on this week’s injury report with a chest injury and did not miss any practice because of it, but the swiftness with which he was ruled out seems to suggest he aggravated that injury further.

The Packers also saw another one of their starters exit the game shortly thereafter when they took an injury timeout for cornerback Jaire Alexander, who ended up coming to the sideline with a thumb injury and was ruled questionable to return as the 49ers took a 34-7 lead.

CB Jaire Alexander has a thumb injury and his return is questionable. https://t.co/AyH165OGQ7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 20, 2020

While thriving, the 49ers have also suffered their own setbacks on the evening with running back Tevin Coleman being ruled out of the game after injuring his shoulder in the second quarter. They also saw their prized rookie — PFWA Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa — come to the sideline after taking a shot from Jimmy Graham, though he was able to continue on.

The Packers will need to rely more on cornerbacks Tramon Williams and Chandon Sullivan without Alexander on the field, while a combination of Will Redmond, Ibraheim Campbell and Raven Greene are expected to cover Amos’ reps opposite rookie starter Darnell Savage Jr.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: 49ers Get Bad News on Tevin Coleman’s Status for Rest of NFC Championship