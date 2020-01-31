Packers Announce Firing of Key Positional Coach After Rough 2019

The Green Bay Packers are making a change at the helm of their wide receiver room.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday the Packers have parted ways with wideout coach Alvis Whitted, who became the second coach to depart this offseason. The Packers also lost secondary coach Jason Simmons to the Carolina Panthers but replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings assistant Jerry Gray.

“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” LaFleur said in a statement. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers got another excellent season out of Davante Adams as their top receiving target despite him missing four games with a turf toe injury, but they were never able to solidify a reliable No. 2 option on the opposite side of the field. In fact, both of Green Bay’s running backs and their veteran tight end Jimmy Graham caught more passes than any other wideout on the roster.

No Packers receiver aside from Adams finished the season with 500 receiving yards or more.

More Disappointment Than Excitement in 2019

Whitted’s one and only season in Green Bay will be remembered more for the disappointments that frustrated the Packers in most of their losses, but that doesn’t mean the bright spots should be ignored.

Allen Lazard shined in some big moments and seems more eligible than anyone else on the roster to have a bigger role in the offense next season. Depending on how free agency goes for the Packers, he could use offseason workouts and training camp to lock down the spot opposite Adams before the 2020 season begins. Lazard was the second-most productive wideout last year, gaining an average of 13.6 yards on 35 catches with three touchdowns.

Of course, the Packers have seen the flashes of potential before that went undelivered. Marquez Valdes-Scantling started the season strong but almost completely disappeared within the system by the midway point, which is a little baffling when you consider he caught for 418 yards in the first eight games and finished with 454 yards total on the year. He could still become a big part of the Packers offense, but he will have to fight hard to earn a roster spot next fall.

The same cannot be said about Geronimo Allison, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent and is likely done with the Packers after a disappointing season plagued with drops and mistakes.

The future of Jake Kumerow could also be in doubt after he offered too little in the passing game last season. The Packers could fairly easily reinvest in Kumerow with exclusive rights free agent tags on both him and Lazard, but it might only afford him an opportunity to compete in training camp. He would have to win out over other potential challengers, including Equanimeous St. Brown (injured for all of 2019), Darrius Shepherd (demoted to practice squad) and Reggie Begelton (former CFL All-Star).

