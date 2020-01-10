Packers Offering Fans Cash to Shovel Lambeau Field This Sunday

An anticipated snowstorm is expected to rock Green Bay prior to Sunday’s big game, leading the Packers to call on their fans for a little early-morning help.

The Packers are asking as many as 700 shovelers to help assist with clearing away snow that is expected to fall Saturday night and into Sunday morning starting at 6 a.m. ahead of their NFC divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at 5:40 p.m. CT. Northwest Wisconsin is expected to get between 8 and 10 inches of snow beginning Saturday afternoon and projected to finish up close to sunrise on Sunday, according to Friday’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will be paid $12 per hour with payment coming as soon as they finish their work.

Those interested in helping are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of the stadium with temporary parking available in Lot 6. Vehicles are required to move from the lot once shoveling is complete, while the stadium’s usual safety policies remain in effect. Fans will not need to bring their own shovels, as they will be provided at the stadium.

Packers Have Called on Fans Before

It isn’t the first time the Packers have called upon their loyal fans to help dig them out of a snowy problem, nor will it be the last time.

The Packers have already called upon fans multiple times this season to help shovel out the snow, including a handful of times in December. They also paid fans $10 per hour for helping them shovel snow out of the stands and off the field ahead of their NFC divisional-round game against New York Giants during the 2011 playoffs, among other instances in their postseason history.

The numbers needed usually range about the same — 500 to 700 people — while the turnout always seems to be strong. Not that it should surprise anyone who has ever visited Green Bay. WBAY-TV 2 even captured some video of when hundreds of them assembled to help out ahead of the Packers’ matchup with the Washington Redskins in Week 14.

Another Snowy Showdown in Store?

The Packers chased the Seahawks out of Green Bay in their last snowy matchup at Lambeau Field with a 42-20 divisional victory during the 2007 playoffs in blizzard-like conditions, but a sequel to the “Snow Bowl” doesn’t seem in the cards for Sunday.

According to the later-day forecast for Sunday, the sun should come out for a little bit with a high temperature projected near 23 degrees. There is a high chance of precipitation in the morning along with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph, but the worst of it is expected to be gone before the sun goes down and kickoff arrives. Still, it is Green Bay in January. Anything could happen.

“This is our weather and we love this weather,” Aaron Rodgers said after Week 10’s win over the Carolina Panthers. “It’s not a huge, decided advantage, but I think the cold can be a mental advantage.”

