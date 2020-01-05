Packers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Will Green Bay Play in Divisional Round?

The Green Bay Packers are free to sit back and relax during the NFL’s wild-card weekend, but there is plenty of intrigue behind Sunday’s NFC games with their opponent still undecided.

The Packers (13-3) will host either the New Orleans Saints (13-3) or the winner between the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) in the NFC divisional round at 5:40 p.m. CT next Sunday at Lambeau Field. Only one of the three is a familiar opponent with the Eagles having won at the Packers’ home stadium during Week 4 of the regular season, but no one is to be taken lightly in the playoffs — as Tennessee proved Saturday night.

Here’s a closer look at what to watch for Sunday’s two NFC wild-card games along with some playoff background on the Packers in their first postseason game since 2016. The outlook will be updated throughout Sunday as the matchup becomes clearer.

Who Will Advance to Face the Packers?

The Packers will match up against whichever of the two wild-card winners has the higher seed, which makes the Saints the best candidate for reaching Lambeau Field next weekend.

As the No. 3 seed, the Saints just missed out on a first-round bye after losing tiebreakers to both the Packers and the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (13-3), but it also set up one of the more favorable paths to advancing to the divisional round with a home game at the Superdome against the lowest seed in the NFC. If the Saints knock off the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) in Sunday’s first game, they will automatically become the Packers’ next opponent by virtue of seeding.

Should the Vikings prevail, they will have the distinct pleasure of facing the 49ers (13-3) at Levi’s Stadium out in California while the winner of the Seahawks-Eagles matchup will advance to face the Packers on the other side of the NFC bracket. A win for Seattle would effectively pencil them in for back-to-back playoff road games with the opportunity to make it three straight if they were to meet the 49ers in the conference championship game.

Of course, that would mean first going through the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Packers’ Playoff History Against Possible Opponents

The Packers have not once faced the Saints in 56 previous playoff games, but there have been enough modern clashes in the regular season to get an idea of what the first-ever postseason matchup between them might look like.

While the Packers are 16-9 in the all-time series, Aaron Rodgers has dropped two of his four career starts against the Saints with his victories coming in 2011 and 2012. He has, however, never lost to the Saints at Lambeau Field with both losses coming at the Superdome. The Saints beat the Packers at Lambeau Field in 2017, but it came against former backup quarterback Brett Hundley is his first start after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone the week before.

Neither side has scored fewer than 23 points in any of Rodgers’ four starts, though, which could set the table for a shootout between him and Drew Brees, one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

When it comes to the Seahawks and Eagles, there is much more playoff history to examine. The Packers blew their most recent shot at the Seahawks and missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2014 playoffs, wasting their fourth interception of the game and allowing Seattle to score twice in the final four minutes to win the conference championship on Jan. 18, 2015.

The Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl title against the Carolina Panthers beating the Packers in the playoffs for the first time in three tries. Green Bay won home playoff games against Seattle during the 2003 and 2007 playoffs.

As for the Eagles, the Packers last defeated them in the playoffs during their 2010 Super Bowl run, beating them in the wild-card game on Jan. 9, 2011. The more relevant matchup, though, is their one from earlier this season when the Eagles marched into Lambeau Field and handed the Packers their first loss of the year.

After opening with 10 straight points, the Packers allowed the Eagles to score three touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the second half before holding them scoreless in the fourth quarter. It didn’t help that Green Bay lost Davante Adams toward the end to a turf toe injury that would keep him sidelined for a month. A revenge factor would obviously be at play, especially with it being the Packers’ only home loss this season.

