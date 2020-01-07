Could Pat Shurmur Be Heading to Chicago as the Bears Next OC?

The Chicago Bears are a team in flux right now; they finished the season 8-8 after winning the NFC North and making the playoffs just one year prior. As a result of their inconsistencies and disappointments this season, the Bears fired four assistant coaches, including their offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and offensive coordinator, Mark Helfrich.

Chicago has replaced one of the four, hiring veteran Juan Castillo to coach the offensive line. The key position of offensive coordinator remains unfilled, however, and some fans and sports writers alike are wondering if perhaps the most recognizable and experienced name in the OC market — former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur — may be a good fit for the Bears.

Bears HC Matt Nagy Will Very Likely Still Be Calling Plays in 2020

When he held his annual post-season press conference, Bears general manager Ryan Pace doubled down on head coach Matt Nagy as both his head coach and play-caller. When asked directly how he felt about Nagy’s play-calling moving forward, Pace said: “I have extreme confidence in him as our head coach, extreme confidence in him as our play-caller and extreme confidence in him righting the ship and getting us back on the track we want to be on.” That certainly sounds like an endorsement for Nagy going forward. So where does that leave the guy who comes in as the next OC in Chicago?

Shurmur has made it clear after being fired by the Giants at the end of the season that he still wants to coach. Rather than sit out a season, as some coaches choose to do, Shurmur wants to keep coaching in 2020. But if he isn’t calling the plays in Chicago, would he even want to bother? Apparently, the answer is yes.

Things Lining Up for Shurmur to Bears, Some Say

On Twitter Monday, DaBearsBlog posted a photo of Shurmur with the caption “Could it be?” which wasn’t definitive evidence of anything so much as a pot-stirrer.

But then, Tuesday morning, Bears beat writer Aaron Leming, who writes for 247 Sports along with Windy City Gridiron, said the following in a tweet: “Things appear to be lining up for Pat Shurmur to slide into” the offensive coordinator position in Chicago.

Things appear to be lining up for Pat Shurmur to slide into the #Bears OC role. @dabearsblog hinted at this yesterday. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 7, 2020

BearGooglesOn also noted that Shurmur has a strong history improving the run game wherever he goes, and the Bears, who finished in the bottom five offensively in most categories this season, could sure use a boost in their running game. Windy City Gridiron’s Bill Zimmerman thinks that if Nagy gives Shurmur the opportunity to rework the playbook and be a primary play designer, Shurmur may consider accepting the position.

I didnt think Pat Shurmur would consider #Bears100 OC role without play calling duties and several position coaches already on the coaching roster. But if Nagy gives Shurmur opportunity to really rework playbook and be a chief play-designer for O, would make offer quite tempting — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) January 7, 2020

Shurmur was 9-23 as head coach of the New York Giants. While neither Shurmur nor the Bears have commented, the rumors surrounding Shurmur to the Bears have just heated way up.

READ NEXT: Kyle Long Makes Decision About Future, Bears & Retirement