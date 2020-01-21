Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Overtakes Future Hall of Famer For No. 1 Spot in Merchandise Sales

Records continue to fall as the Kansas City Chiefs advance further into the postseason. Led by another three-touchdown performance from QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIV following a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The MVP signal-caller has heated up down the stretch and now has an NFL leading 615 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns in Kansas City’s last two playoff games.

On Monday, the NFL Players Association announced that Mahomes now owns the league’s top spot in another impressive category.

According to a newly-released top 50 list from the NFLPA, the 24-year-old Chiefs quarterback ranked first among all NFL players in total merchandise sales between March 1, 2019 and November 30, 2019. Mahomes improved upon his No. 2 preseason ranking to surpass the likes of future Hall of Famers including New England Patriots QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

.@PatrickMahomes is the season’s new No. 1️⃣ on our Top 50 player sales list—beating out @TomBrady who had 17 straight appearances in the Top 3 since 2014 when the list was first introduced. 🔗: https://t.co/Qp3rvLJumA pic.twitter.com/dGcsAUz8Tu — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 20, 2020

The full top-10 rankings, per NFLPA:

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

2. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

3. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

4. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

5. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

6. Chicago Bears DE Khalil Mack

7. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

8. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

9. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patrick Mahomes has moved into the No. 1 position on the NFLPA’s list of top-selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March-November 2019. Tom Brady has finished each of the past two seasons as the top player on the list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2020

A second Chiefs star, TE Travis Kelce, also joined Mahomes on the exclusive list at No. 34 overall in sales over the nine-month period in 2019. That placed the seventh-year tight end third among his position group, trailing only San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (No. 22) and Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (No. 32). Interestingly enough, retired Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski came in at No. 48 overall despite not playing a single snap during the 2019 season.

Mahomes Earns More High Marks

The NFLPA’s list is inclusive of more than only kids and adult jerseys, according to the official website.

The NFLPA Top Player Sales list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-identified merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 75 NFLPA licensees, such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO, Funko, Wincraft, and more. NFLPA-licensed product categories include video games; men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys; T-shirts and hoodies; backpacks; wall decals; pennants; collectible figurines; matted and framed photos; bobbleheads; plush; drinkware; and pet products, among others.

Aside from earning the No. 1 overall ranking, Mahomes ranked near the top in a few more specific categories including:

-No. 3 overall in combined jersey sales from adidas, DCM, Fanatics, Nike and Under Armour

-No. 1 overall in collegiate co-branded Under Armour jersey sales (Texas Tech) for a second straight season

-No. 1 overall in sales for Shinesty’s newly licensed Hawaiian style shirts

-No. 2 overall in sales of Funko vinyl figurines

-No. 4 overall quarterback in pet accessories and apparel from Pets First

-No. 1 overall in apron sales by Party Animal

-No. 3 overall in FOCO bobblehead sales

-No. 2 overall in framed memorabilia sales from Highland Mint

