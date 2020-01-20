Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Trolled for Chiefs Celebration

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is thrilled the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl. Matthews posted videos throughout the Titans-Chiefs game to her Instagram Story, including her reacting to the AFC Championship win.

As you can imagine, Matthews is thrilled that her favorite quarterback is going to the Super Bowl, but some are not as amused. Barstool Sports tweeted out a compilation video of Matthews’ reactions from the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend is one of those GFs if she’s on your team you love her. If not you hate her. pic.twitter.com/LLWgb0KGjD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2020

For the second straight week, the Chiefs trailed early by double digits, and Matthews’ reaction went viral after both games. Matthews posted a video to Instagram after the Chiefs mounted a thrilling comeback to top the Texans in the Divisional Round.

“Just want to tune in and say, all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game. Guess again!” Matthews said in a video posted from Arrowhead Stadium.

Matthews Had a Sweet Message for Mahomes After the Chiefs Advanced to the Super Bowl

Matthews also took to Instagram to offer a sweet message to Mahomes after the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl trip. Mahomes’ girlfriend posted a photo of the couple kissing on the field with the Chiefs quarterback wearing his AFC Championship hat.

“YOU DID IT BABE❤️💛 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews posted.

Matthews was decked out in her custom Mahomes’ jacket during the game with the quarterback’s No. 15 stitched on the back. She later posted a few photos from the game as well.

“What a Time👏🏼🎉💯 #chiefskingdom #superbowl2020,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

Mahomes & Matthews Are High School Sweethearts

Mahomes and Matthews grew up together in Whitehouse, Texas and are high school sweethearts. Matthews played soccer throughout college at UT Tyler and went on to be a professional player in Iceland. Mahomes was tearing up the Big 12 at Texas Tech at the same time, and Matthews admitted they tried to encourage one another to excel at their respective sport.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews told UT Tyler. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”

Matthews now runs her own personal training business and is passionate about helping people reach their fitness goals. Matthews detailed her experience and passion for fitness on her company’s website.