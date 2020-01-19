Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Eyes Chiefs Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is enjoying the Chiefs’ playoff run but is hoping her favorite quarterback can push the team to a Super Bowl. The Chiefs got off to a poor start against the Texans in the Divisional Round but were able to come back in the game to advance to the AFC Championship. Matthews had a message for fans who doubted the Chiefs.

“Just want to tune in and say, all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game. Guess again!” Matthews said in a video posted from Arrowhead Stadium.

The video went viral, and we can only imagine Matthews’ excitement if the Chiefs are able to advance to the Super Bowl.

Matthews Played Pro Soccer in Iceland

Matthews and Mahomes are high school sweethearts growing up together in Whitehouse, Texas. While Mahomes was lighting up the Big 12 at Texas Tech, Matthews played soccer at UT-Tyler and would go on to have a brief professional stint in Iceland. Matthews discussed the decision with the Tyler Morning Telegraph just after she agreed to a deal.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

Mahomes praised Matthews’ success on the soccer field during an interview with UT Tyler Athletics while she was still playing college soccer.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes explained to UT Tyler Athletics. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

Matthews is now focused on the personal training business she started called Brittany Lynne Fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and graduated with a degree in kinesiology. Matthews detailed her passion for fitness on her company’s website.

I am a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland. By the end of my first season, I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field. Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level.

The Couple Are the Proud Pet Parents to 2 Dogs

The couple has an affinity for dogs and are the proud parents of Steel and Silver. Matthews and Mahomes even teamed up with the Companion Project to create a calendar featuring Chiefs players with adoptable shelter animals. The Chiefs quarterback admitted that he was afraid of dogs prior to having them as pets.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”